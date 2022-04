Volkswagen has just announced a bold plan to reduce its lineup of internal combustion-engined vehicles by 60 percent by decade’s end, in an effort to concentrate on each individual product more and also increase profitability. To us that sounds like the German giant is looking to lower volumes, but make more money by selling more expensive cars - it sounds like VW is looking to go upmarket while it’s also going electric at the same time.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO