Disclosure NFTs, disclosure DAOs and more

The oversubscribed Series B3 financing round has doubled the company’s valuation in three months. The company has raised a total of $230 million to date. “We have raised four rounds in the past nine months and the valuation has grown more than 10 times,” Ronghui Gu, founder and CEO of CertiK, told TechCrunch. “We haven’t touched any money in the past four rounds. The money is in the bank and the reason is because CertiK is a profitable business.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO