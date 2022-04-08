ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disclosure NFTs, disclosure DAOs and more

By Chris Brummer
Cover picture for the articleFintech Beat host Chris Brummer, left, talks with Circle CEO Jeremy...

UPI News

SEC expected to introduce climate disclosure rules

March 21 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to announce a proposal Monday that would require publicly traded companies to release information to investors about their impact on the climate. SEC Chair Gary Gensler said last year that the commission would use its authority to require disclosures...
Motley Fool

Crypto Market Crash: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

The ongoing cryptocurrency market crash has erased $1 trillion in wealth. Solana and Terra are two of the most popular DeFi ecosystems in the blockchain industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Down Today

Upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes from March that are due out today may offer clues about how quickly the Fed will reduce its balance sheet. Cryptocurrencies have generally not responded well to a hawkish Fed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Will Explode 100% by Mid-2023, Says Galaxy Digital Trading Co-Head Jason Urban

A top executive at Galaxy Digital says that leading crypto assets Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) could double up by mid-next year. In a new interview with Kitco News, Galaxy Digital’s trading division co-head Jason Urban says BTC and ETH reaching new heights is inevitable, and that the two top digital assets by market cap could go up 100% each by Q2 2023.
dailyhodl.com

SEC Says Crypto Exchanges Need to Treat User Funds As Their Own Liabilities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says that moving forward, crypto exchange platforms must treat their users’ digital assets as their own liabilities. In a new bulletin, the SEC says that crypto trading platforms guarding digital assets face unique risks not seen in traditional financial services. “In connection...
TheStreet

Mexican Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Is a Big Bitcoin Investor

This is undoubtedly information that will delight crypto fans and in this case bitcoin enthusiasts and evangelists. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of the biggest fortunes in Mexico, claims to have invested heavily in digital currency. "I definitely don't have any bonds," the billionaire said. He added that in his liquid...
dailyhodl.com

Terra (LUNA) Acquiring $100,000,000 of Top Ethereum Competitor After Selecting Bitcoin As Primary Reserve Asset

Public blockchain Terra (LUNA) is buying $100 million worth of Avalanche (AVAX) tokens to boost its Terra USD (UST) stablecoin reserves. Terra says that the agreement between Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the non-profit organization built to support Terra, and the Avalanche Foundation for the over-the-counter sale of AVAX will make the crypto asset the second UST reserve after Bitcoin (BTC).
TechCrunch

Goldman Sachs joins other investors in $88M round for web3 and blockchain security firm CertiK

The oversubscribed Series B3 financing round has doubled the company’s valuation in three months. The company has raised a total of $230 million to date. “We have raised four rounds in the past nine months and the valuation has grown more than 10 times,” Ronghui Gu, founder and CEO of CertiK, told TechCrunch. “We haven’t touched any money in the past four rounds. The money is in the bank and the reason is because CertiK is a profitable business.”
CNBC

Cathie Wood on bitcoin hitting $1M, Coinbase shorts, and new Cash App features: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's Kate Rooney speaks with Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood on her crypto outlook, the prospect of regulation from Washington, and why she thinks bitcoin prices could scale to $1 million by 2030. Rooney also takes a look at how Miami is turning into a hotbed of crypto capital and talent.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,598 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $71,205,849 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1L55CATT5XhDFinN1vtqH54SE2HxaAyFev. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com

The Next $30 Trillion Is Going to This Type of Crypto Asset, According to Bank of America Strategist

Bank of America crypto strategist Alkesh Shah thinks digital assets aren’t headed in the direction envisioned by Bitcoin (BTC) creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In a new webinar hosted by the Columbia Business School, the Bank of America head of global cryptocurrency and digital asset strategy explains that Satoshi created BTC in reaction to the 2008 financial crisis with the belief that everything should be decentralized and anonymous.
WHIO Dayton

New corporate climate change disclosures proposed by SEC

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risk affects their business under new rules proposed Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a drive across the government to address climate change. Under the...
