Disclosure NFTs, disclosure DAOs and more

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's Kate Rooney speaks with Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood on her crypto outlook, the prospect of regulation from Washington, and why she thinks bitcoin prices could scale to $1 million by 2030. Rooney also takes a look at how Miami is turning into a hotbed of crypto capital and talent.
