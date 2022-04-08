ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

By Jack Shepherd
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure...

Related
People

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)

Amber Heard is calling on several famous acquaintances for her upcoming defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 35, is being sued by Depp, 58, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed, but she did accuse the actor of domestic violence during their 2016 split, which he denied.)
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
EW.com

Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in starring in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film

Sorry, Hogwarts alums. Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in reprising his role as boy wizard Harry Potter in a potential film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Last year, director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Harry Potter films and produced the third, said he wanted to return to the Potterverse to direct a film version of J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany's stage play someday, expressing a desire to have original stars Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprise their roles.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ezra Miller Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy The Flash Actor is Today?

Ezra Miller has been part of big-budget movies as of late. Thanks to his number of big-budget movies, Ezra Miller has successfully established himself as an emerging star in the business. He does not only make it to be part of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, but the DC Extended Universe as well.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Call for Ezra Miller's Firing Following Latest Harassment Controversy

Ezra Miller is once again in the center of controversy after being arrested in Hawaii earlier this week. In case you haven't heard yet, the star of the upcoming The Flash film was involved in a scandalous incident at a local bar in Hilo where he was allegedly displaying aggressive behavior towards the guests. This isn't the first time Miller was involved in a shocking ordeal. In fact, this marks the actor's third strike who previously threatened the Ku Klux Klan earlier this year and reportedly choked a fan in Ireland back in 2020.
HILO, HI
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
The Independent

Dumbledore confesses his love to Grindelwald in new Fantastic Beasts trailer

Harry Potter fans are reacting to the latest trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which sees the hero confess his love to his rival, Grindelwald.A short TV spot shows the two characters in discussion about the evil Grindelwald’s plans to take over the world.When Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) implies that Dumbledore (Jude Law) promised he’d be by his side, he replies: “It’s because I was in love with you.”In the Harry Potter books, it was hinted that a romantic relationship existed between the two characters and author JK Rowling later confirmed that Dumbledore was gay.Fans have reacted to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Runtime Reportedly Revealed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is zipping its way to theaters next month, and select members of the press have begun to screen the film today. The previous film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, was released to mixed reviews, and fan excitement for the franchise has kind of dwindled. But, now, after the first screening of the film, the official runtime for The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been revealed by the British Board of Film Classification.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

That Time Robert Pattinson Was So Buff For The Batman That Eddie Redmayne Didn’t Recognize Him

It’s no secret that superhero movies are a massively powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of notable actors playing superheroes on the big screen. Robert Pattinson recently debuted his take on Batman, getting super ripped in the process. And it turns out that he was so buff that even his old friend Eddie Redmayne didn’t recognize him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore IMAX Poster Returns to Hogwarts

IMAX invites you to return to the magic in a fiery new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Set decades before the events of Harry Potter, the prequel sees Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) assemble an army​ for a younger Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in the war with Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald​ (Mads Mikkelsen). Before returning to Hogwarts when Dumbledore opens exclusively in theaters and the premium IMAX format on April 15, see the new poster showing a Phoenix soaring towards the magical school of witchcraft and wizardry.
MOVIES
NME

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ has broken a world record for prosthetics

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has broken the world record for “most makeup appliances” on a single production, with the film still 13 months away from release. Introduced in 2014, the franchise currently centres around Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista) Groot (Vin Diesel) Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). By the end of Avengers Endgame, the team also included Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies to Cannes After 2-Year Pandemic Delay

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will open domestically on May 27 after debuting internationally earlier that week. The official selections for the Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, will be released the third week of April. The festival runs from May 17 to May 28.
MOVIES
