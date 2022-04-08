ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Johnston Police wish civilian employee a happy retirement

johnstonsunrise.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivilian employee Kathy Bedrosian has proudly served the members of Johnston community with dedication and distinction for the past 17 years,...

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Beckley Police Chief to retire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Chief Lonnie Christian of the Beckley Police Department announced he is retiring in the coming weeks. Christian has been in law enforcement for 25 years and served as Chief of Police for the City of Beckley for the last eight. Christian said getting to lead the men and women of the […]
BECKLEY, WV
MassLive.com

Hours after son is fatally stabbed, Fitchburg mother dies of cancer; daughter starts fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses

Hours after Martha Morillo’s 18-year-old son Gadiel Maria was stabbed and died in the hospital on Saturday, March 19, she died in hospice care. The 54-year-old mother of five had breast, bone and liver cancer and died, hours after her son was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to a fundraiser set up by Janiela Maria, the daughter of Morillo and sister to Gadiel Maria.
FITCHBURG, MA
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnston, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Johnston, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retirement
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MassLive.com

Report alleges ‘numerous youthful appearing individuals’ with alcohol were observed in Worcester’s Husky’s Pub on night of 19 counts of underage drinking

When Worcester Police and investigators from the state entered Husky’s Pub on March 3 two patrons told them their fake IDs had been confiscated by the pub’s bouncer but they were still allowed in and served beer, according to an investigative report. The officers and investigators were responding...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Fitchburg Mom Says Her Son Was Given A Cannabis Edible At School After Similar Report In Norwood

NORWOOD (CBS) — Another school is looking into reports of students sharing marijuana edibles one day after a Norwood girl was rushed to the emergency room because she ate candy with marijuana in it. A Fitchburg parent of a Longsjo Middle School seventh-grader told WBZ-TV a similar thing happened to her son. That mom said a student stole a cannibis edible from her parents and brought it to school, offering it to other students. She allegedly didn’t say there was cannabis in it until after the students ate it. Police said one student went to the school nurse and was later checked out by a doctor and is OK. The parent said she doesn’t blame the school for what happened. “It’s really the student. She knowingly gave that to my kid before telling him what it was. And even more of the responsibility should be on that student’s parents. How do you so carelessly allow your kid access to drugs?” she said. Police said the school is handling the incident as a disciplinary matter and said there are no criminal charges at this time.
NORWOOD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man shot outside Providence gentleman’s club dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was shot outside of gentleman’s club in Providence last week has died. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Angelo Gomez, was shot multiple times outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allen’s Ave. just before midnight on April 1. Security employees told police that there was an argument between two […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy