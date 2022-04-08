ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

MSP: 4 taken to hospitals after Frederick area crash

A Maryland State Police vehicle is pictured in a file photo. Facebook/Maryland State Police

Four people, including one minor, were transported to hospitals after a “serious” vehicle crash Friday morning in Frederick, according to a release from Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded around 8:15 a.m. to the area of Md. 26 near the North Market Street entrance for reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, the release said.

State police say the preliminary investigations shows the driver of a 2015 Kia Forte, identified as Edward Rudegair, 49, of Walkersville, was making a U-turn from the westbound side of Md. 26 to the eastbound side when his vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a 2018 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Corolla is identified as Maria Aide Ordonez Hernandez, 30, also of Walkersville.

Ordonez Hernandez and an unidentified juvenile passenger in her car were transported via the Maryland State Police’s Trooper 3 helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, the release says.

Rudegair and an unidentified passenger in his car were transported to Frederick Health Hospital, according to the release.

The eastbound lane of Md. 26 was shut down for two hours as a result of the crash, the release says.

Maryland State Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

