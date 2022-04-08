Don't Worry. Mazda Has No Plans to Ruin the MX-5 Miata Anytime Soon

Next time you take your inflatable SUP out on the water, ditch the tired old hand pump. Outdoor Master's Shark II SUP Electric Air Pump packs the power you need to get up and going with whatever you're taking out on the water. Using state of the art engineering, the Shark II is designed with speed and efficiency in mind, making sure you're spending significantly less time pumping and more time out doing what you love. The Shark II is an automatic dual-stage pump: the first stage is for maximum speed at 350L/min, and its second stage is for maximum pressure at 70L/min. Users track the pump's output in real-time using the integrated digital display. Simply set the desired pressure, and the Shark II fills to that PSI then switches off on its own. Its active cooling system — a feature unique to Outdoor Master's Shark II — prevents overheating, even on especially hot days or when filling up multiple SUPs in a single go. Hooking up the Shark II on the go is also a breeze, thanks to its car-friendly 12V DC connector. The package comes with a full suite of five connection nozzles, so you should be able to fill up virtually any high-pressure inflatable, including C7 and H3 valves. With a net weight of 3.6 pounds and a compact, easy-to-carry design, it's hard to imagine going back to a hand pump after trying out the Shark II. Starting today (and running until May 31), Gear Patrol readers get 20 percent off the Shark II SUP Electric Pump with coupon code GEARPATROL20.

