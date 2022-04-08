ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Worry. Mazda Has No Plans to Ruin the MX-5 Miata Anytime Soon

By Tyler Duffy
Cover picture for the articleLike every manufacturer, Mazda is pivoting toward battery-electric and hybrid vehicles. The brand has a sustainable Zoom Zoom 2030 plan in place. And even cars launching now without electrified power — like the super-cool new CX-50 off-road SUV — will get it shortly. One outlier to Mazda's...

MotorTrend Magazine

Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power

Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota GRMN Supra Rumored To Get BMW Engine With Over 530 HP

The rumor mill is grinding away again about the Toyota Supra getting a high-performance GRMN variant. Japan's Spyder7 claims the sporty model uses a variant of the BMW S58 engine from the M3 and M4 that allegedly produces 533 horsepower (397 kilowatts). The more powerful Supra would allegedly exclusively be...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Honda's New (and Good-Looking) Entry-Level SUV Could Worry Toyota and Ford

Honda is giving its entry-level crossover a makeover. The Japanese brand just gave us a first look at the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V; the second-generation HR-V will branch off from the global model for an American-specific version, and it's going to have a very different — but still quite familiar — vibe.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

See the Spy Shots of the All-New 2024 Mustang

The sportscar world is changing–and electrifying–rapidly. But the Ford Mustang has been a standby since 1964 and it’s not going anywhere soon. Spy shots of the next-gen, 2024 Mustang are already rolling in. Some aspects of the car are changing, but the classic Mustang’s basic package remains very much the same.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Gear Patrol

Gear Patrol

CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Porsche Panamera Is Like Two Cars in One

The Porsche Panamera has a split personality. Back it into a parking space and it exudes sports-car style, with a low boomerang front fascia and slung-back windshield like a 911. Nosed in, the Panamera is a sensible family car, with wide-opening doors and a large hatch. It maintains these dual personas on the road, where it handles corners in a manner that befits its crest, and handles passengers as a four-door should—with comfort and generous space.
CARS
insideevs.com

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric Sedan To Debut In Coming Months

According to Autocar, Hyundai design chief SangYup Lee confirmed that the sleek Ioniq 6 electric car will be officially revealed for the first time in the coming months. The sedan was first revealed as the Hyundai Prophecy concept, though Lee has confirmed that the Ioniq 6's official design has received written approval.
CARS

