ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb talk with News 3's Kim and Dana Wagner

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb anchor the TODAY Show...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hoda Kotb’s Heartbreaking Announcement: 'I Just Sobbed'

Hoda Kotb just opened up about her struggles in becoming a mother after undergoing treatment for breast cancer back in 2007, and speaking with Good Housekeeping alongside Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, the pair detailed each of their paths to motherhood. The 57-year-old is now a mother to two daughters, but revealed the difficult times that led to their adoption.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie shares health update as she admits it's 'baby steps'

Savannah Guthrie was on the receiving end of some unpleasant jibes on Friday after she shared an update on her recent injury. The Today show presenter has unfortunately damaged her foot, forcing her to wear slippers during her hosting duties. Savannah posted new images on Instagram and revealed that while...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's magical beach photo leaves fans asking the same thing

Hoda Kotb sailed into the weekend in style with a breathtaking beach photo which she couldn't wait to share with fans. The adored Today host took a moment to share a beautiful snapshot on social media in which palm trees swayed by the water's edge. She simply captioned the post:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda Kotb
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where is George Stephanopoulos on GMA and when will he be back?

George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face many people wake up to on the weekdays while watching Good Morning America. The journalist sits alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan as one of the three main co-anchors of the show. However, the last week has been noticeably different for fans of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Getting Big Changes

Fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show are going to be noticing some new elements soon, as it's been announced the talk show is going to be undergoing big changes. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to Clarkson explained, "She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on a complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen." It was previously announced that Ellen DeGeneres would retire her long-running daytime talk show and Clarkson's show would move into the timeslot.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today Show#Nbc#News 3#Good Housekeeping
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy