TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb talk with News 3's Kim and Dana Wagner

Hoda Kotb just opened up about her struggles in becoming a mother after undergoing treatment for breast cancer back in 2007, and speaking with Good Housekeeping alongside Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, the pair detailed each of their paths to motherhood. The 57-year-old is now a mother to two daughters, but revealed the difficult times that led to their adoption.
Savannah Guthrie was on the receiving end of some unpleasant jibes on Friday after she shared an update on her recent injury. The Today show presenter has unfortunately damaged her foot, forcing her to wear slippers during her hosting duties. Savannah posted new images on Instagram and revealed that while...
Savannah Guthrie is opening up about her difficult pregnancy experiences. The longtimeToday host, 50, is a mama to two children: daughter Vale, 7, and son Charley, 5, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman — but the road to becoming a family-of-four wasn't easy. Article continues below advertisement. In...
Hoda Kotb sailed into the weekend in style with a breathtaking beach photo which she couldn't wait to share with fans. The adored Today host took a moment to share a beautiful snapshot on social media in which palm trees swayed by the water's edge. She simply captioned the post:...
Savannah Guthrie's kids had the time of their lives behind-the-scenes at The Tonight Show. The Today co-host, 50, stopped by the late night show on Tuesday, where she was joined backstage by her two children, daughter Vale, 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5. In a series of sweet photos...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
Watch: Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Want More of What in 2022?. Hoda Kotb is opening up about the struggles she faced starting a family. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping, the Today anchor got candid about how her 2007 breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment derailed her plans to have children.
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face many people wake up to on the weekdays while watching Good Morning America. The journalist sits alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan as one of the three main co-anchors of the show. However, the last week has been noticeably different for fans of the...
Wendy Williams vows to make a comeback to daytime television ever since her talk show The Wendy Willams show ended last year due to her continuing health problems, the L.A. Times reports. Comedian and actress Sherri Shepherd’s new show Sherri will occupy the timeslot left open by the Williams show...
Fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show are going to be noticing some new elements soon, as it's been announced the talk show is going to be undergoing big changes. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to Clarkson explained, "She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on a complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen." It was previously announced that Ellen DeGeneres would retire her long-running daytime talk show and Clarkson's show would move into the timeslot.
Is there anything Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie can’t do?. While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the TODAY co-anchors each grabbed a guitar and performed John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”. “I was looking for something...
Walker Hayes was joined by some special guests at a show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, March 24. While Hayes was performing his song "Delorean," Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager appeared onstage to perform the song’s accompanying TikTok dance. In a video...
Savannah Guthrie isn't one to sit still for very long and has had a hectic few months at work, which has seen her work late night news shifts back-to-back with early morning starts. The Today star was noticeably absent from work at the start of the week, and on Tuesday...
Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
Today co-host Savannah Guthrie loves her fans—even the rude ones. On April 1, the 50-year-old broadcast journalist shared a screenshot of her IG comments section to Instagram Stories, highlighting a mean-spirited response from one of the app's users. The comment in question: “You look so old Savannah what happened to you.”
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and showed off their musical abilities with a special rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”March 23, 2022.
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
