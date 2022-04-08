TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb talk with News 3's Kim and Dana Wagner

Fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show are going to be noticing some new elements soon, as it's been announced the talk show is going to be undergoing big changes. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to Clarkson explained, "She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on a complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen." It was previously announced that Ellen DeGeneres would retire her long-running daytime talk show and Clarkson's show would move into the timeslot.

