ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish Extends Moratorium On Development

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parish council put the moratorium in place last July as a way...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

(Des Moines, IA) — The full Iowa House may soon debate passing a year-long moratorium that would block carbon pipeline companies from seeking eminent domain to seize property and build new pipelines. The proposal has passed out of a House committee, with all but one Republican voting for it. House Speaker Pat Grassley says pipeline companies would still be able to negotiate easements with landowners, but it also would let the legislature weigh in next year if companies seek mass condemnation of land. Democrat Mary Mascher of Iowa City doesn’t object to the idea but voted “no” because the proposal was added to an unrelated bill. She says the move makes the whole process less transparent to the public.
DES MOINES, IA
Aspen Daily News

Aspen council passes new version of residential development moratorium on second reading

Four days after Ordinance 27 was ruled unenforceable, the Aspen City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to pass a new emergency measure known as Ordinance 6 to replace it. Ordinance 6 puts into effect a temporary moratorium on certain kinds of new residential development permits until June 8. The new ordinance keeps most of the same regulations in place as December’s Ordinance 27 — with the exception of short-term rentals, which are covered by a separate ordinance — and declares an emergency.
ASPEN, CO
WTHR

AES Indiana extends winter disconnection moratorium to May 16

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana announced Monday it's voluntarily extending the winter disconnection moratorium for two additional months. In its announcement, AES acknowledged "the hardships that can come in the winter months," especially when significant swings in temperatures can have an impact on electric utility bills. AES offers a handful...
MARION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy