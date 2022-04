Blueberry and Orangesicle flavored sparkling wines were formally introduced to E-40’s powerful “Earl Stevens Selections” wine brands. The launch of the new tastes is the latest step in E-40’s push into the wine sector. E-40 has positioned himself as one of the most prominent celebrity wine fans and entrepreneurs in the last year, releasing numerous new flavors like Cotton Candy, Cali-Mocho Red Wine and Cola, Watermelon, Mango Peach as well as a Prosecco DOC and Prosecco Rose DOC.

DRINKS ・ 27 DAYS AGO