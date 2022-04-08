New rock climbing facility coming this fall to Green Bay

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers are calling on Brewers fans everywhere to grab their favorite blue and yellow gear and get ready to celebrate the start of the 2022 season. The party begins April 13 at 4 p.m. at the first-ever “Brewers Eve Bash” at Leff’s Lucky Town of Wauwatosa. Die-hard fans are invited to celebrate with a rally-style event with giveaways, prizes, Bernie Brewer, the Famous Racing Sausages and Brewers representatives as they officially welcome the 2022 season. Leff’s, a popular pre-game destination, is known for its fanatic support of the Milwaukee Brewers since it opened as a neighborhood bar and grill in 1994. The event is open to the public and the Brewers game at Baltimore that night will air live throughout Leff’s.

