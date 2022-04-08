ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WWE Hall of Famer Responsible For Car Crash That Killed a Man

By Scott Prather
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tamara Lynn Sytch was reportedly responsible for a car crash in Florida this week that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. Sytch, who reached fame during a wrestling career earlier in life, went...

