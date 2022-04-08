ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Advocates call for strict utility rating system in Maine

GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Advocates for Maine energy consumers have made the case that regulators in the state should apply strict standards in creating a rating system for the state's utilities. The...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Maine Senate Committee Fails to Agree on Utility Reform Bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative committee has failed to compromise on the provisions of a utility reform bill that seeks to introduce new accountability measures for electric utilities in the state. The senate Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee members were split three ways on the bill in...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Daylight Saving Time Could Be Permanent In Maine / New Hampshire

When I first saw this, I had to take a look at the calendar to make sure that it was not April 1st... It's not. This is real. According to News Center Maine, a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act passed the United States' Senate on Tuesday. Next, it will go up for debate in the House. If it passes there, it will end up on President Biden's desk.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Advocates renew calls to decriminalize all drugs in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- With a $1.2 billion state surplus, some advocates say it's time for Maine to invest in drug recovery and decriminalize drug use. They believe the current system doesn't address the root of the problem while costing the state millions. "The idea of decriminalizing drugs is quite simple...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg leaders considering increasing water utility rates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live in Lynchburg, your water, storm water and sewer rates could be going up. It’s part of the proposed budget city council is considering. Lynchburg Water Resources says the typical household would see, on average, a 46-cent increase per month for water, a $5.53 increase per month for sewer and a 17-cent increase for storm water. The total average increase could be about $6.16 per month.
LYNCHBURG, VA
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Maine Power#Rating System#Ap#The Portland Press Herald#The Press Herald#Versant Power
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Live 95.9

These 11 Baby Names are Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly has some strange laws and we've covered many of them in previous articles. You can check out 31 Strange Massachusetts laws by going here. In addition to some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts, other laws do seem to make some sense including naming laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

How does Ron DeSantis sleep at night?

Republicans are killing us. Until now, we’ve known that covid-19 death rates were higher among the unvaccinated, and also higher in counties that went for Donald Trump, whose supporters were more likely to resist vaccinations, masks and other pandemic precautions. Now that the omicron wave is over, a couple...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Live 95.9

Spring is Almost Here, But It’s Still Illegal to Pick This Flower in Massachusetts

These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy