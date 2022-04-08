Troopers: Cobleskill woman, 26, identified as second person killed in Wednesday Thruway crash in Guilderland

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene Wednesday

GUILDERLAND – A Cobleskill woman was identified Friday as the second person killed in Wednesday morning’s multi-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Guilderland.

Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill, died when an Amazon tractor-trailer hit four vehicles, then her 2016 Volkswagen.

Also killed in the crash, in another vehicle, was Brian M. Harper, 33, of Rotterdam.

Four others were hurt.

State police earlier identified the tractor-trailer driver as Larousse Desrosiers, 53, of Boston. He was unhurt.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Thruway east between Exits 24 and 25, state police said.

State police determined an Amazon Prime semi, driven by Desrosiers, was unable to avoid traffic when it encountered cars that had slowed due to congestion, state police said.

The semi then struck the five other vehicles, state police said.

State police Friday indicated the final cause of the crash and any possible charges remained pending further investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Rotterdam’s Harper described him as a native of Buffalo and as “the kindest, purest and most genuine person that brought joy to everyone he encountered.”

The campaign was designated to provide financial relief for his family. It had raised just over $2,000 by early Friday afternoon.

Troopers continued to ask that any witnesses contact Investigator Matthew Spickler at 518-724-7565.

