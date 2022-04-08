ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marshall Wayne Barger

Marshall Wayne Barger, 51 years of age, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. Marshall was born on March 20, 1971, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late Steven Barger and Shirley (Glenn) Albin. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Ashlyn Nichole (Jacob) Jennings of Columbus; his son, Maverick Barger of Columbus; his brother, Steven Barger of Groveport; and his sister, Michelle Barger of Manchester. Marshall will be missed by his five grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1 - 2 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio. David Acree will officiate the service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

