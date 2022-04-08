ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID In Minnesota: 612 More New Cases, Along With 6 More Deaths

CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnh66_0f3Y2G3h00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Friday reported 612 new cases and six more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,440 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,433,225, which includes 63,334 tracked reinfections.

A total of 9,581,812 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.2 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.8% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.5% among the state’s 65+ population.

The latest figures show a 3% average positivity rate in Minnesota, which is up slightly from previous days. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 7, which is below the line of high risk, and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230, but nonetheless remains above the line for caution.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 3.3 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January, and below the line for caution.

There have now been 61,763 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,420 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

The number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also hovering far below the figures reported in previous months, currently sitting at 29. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 171 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.

According to COVID-19 wastewater data in the Twin Cities, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 makes of 78% COVID-19 RNA, and the BA.1 load continues to decrease. The total viral load remains low, but it’s steadily increasing.

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike

Originally published April 3. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look. “I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Who was Amir Locke, 22-year-old shot dead by Minneapolis police?

Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Minneapolis police executing a no-knock warrant during a homicide investigation on 2 February.Body-camera footage showed Locke sleeping on a couch in a downtown apartment while holding a gun when officers entered unannounced. As he was startled awake, authorities said Locke pointed the gun at the officers and was shot by Officer Mark Hanneman seconds later. The shooting sparked widespread protests as Locke’s family questioned the police account of what happened. A review of the case by Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman ended on...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
CBS Minnesota

After An Uptick In Violent Incidents Near 38th And Chicago, Residents Concerned But Not Discouraged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Shot spotter activations and multiple 911 reports near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has many concerned about a recent surge of violence in that area. Since the intersection known as George Floyd Square re-opened to traffic last summer, the number of shootings and violent acts had gone down. WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with a group that works to stand in the gap between community and police to promote peace. “We are the only community probably in the United States that has had to self-police,” said Bridgette Stewart. For the past 20 months the area surrounding George Floyd Square has served as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wcco#Minnesotans#Icu
AM 1390 KRFO

Phone Scam In Minnesota And Wisconsin Using Amazon To Fool People

There is a new phone scam that is hitting the Northland. It starts with someone telling you there has been a large purchase made on your Amazon account. We are being trained nowadays not to give personal information to a phone call if we think it is a scam, and that is how they play into you. They ask you to press 1, but we are being trained to ask for a callback number. This scam gives you one and tells you to call and they will straighten out this fraudulent purchase.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

Black Bear Spotted By Multiple People Wednesday In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Bloomington Animal Control fielded several reports Wednesday of a black bear seen in the city’s west side. City officials say the animal was spotted north of Bush Lake and Southeast Anderson Lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes the bear is just passing through the area and likely won’t “pose a direct threat or be aggressive.” If any aggressive behaviors are spotted, stay away and call 911. Experts advise against approaching bears or trying to get them to move away. Residents should also remove any food or food-related items on patios and decks, and move all outdoor garage containers inside until scheduled pickups. Click here for more information from the DNR about bear encounters.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing 79-Year-Old Wisconsin Woman Found Safe

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Authorities say a 79-year-old western Wisconsin woman who was reported missing was found safe. The woman left her home in Bay City around 11 a.m. on Monday and had not been seen since. However, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said she was found safe in Minneapolis. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their assistance.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 Shot In Burnsville, Details Limited

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating in Burnsville after a shooting that injured one person. According to police, a male victim was shot overnight outside some businesses near Nicollet Avenue and County Road 42. The victim was rushed to the hospital where his condition is unknown. More information is expected to be released Wednesday.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Top Baby Names In Minnesota And Wisconsin For 2022

When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Angie Craig Tests Positive For COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Craig said she had tested negative several times while in Washington, but after learning about other representatives who had tested positive, decided to take an additional test. She tested positive on Thursday afternoon. Craig added that she is fully vaccinated and has had the additional booster shot. The Democratic congresswoman, who represents Minnesota’s Second District, said that she has mild symptoms. “As soon as I’m able, I look forward to resuming my regular routine,” she wrote. “In the meantime, I will continue my work remotely on behalf of Minnesotans.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also tested positive on Thursday. A series of high-profile Washington figures have also tested positive this week, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Crazy’: QuestLove, Internet Reacts To WCCO’s Archive Footage Of Prince At Age 11

Originally published April 4 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Grammy Awards isn’t the only music-related news on people’s minds Monday: The internet can’t get enough of WCCO’s archive footage discovery of Prince when he was 11 years old. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO recently restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. Inside one reel, a treasure lay hidden, untouched for 52 years. Prince Nelson, the Minneapolis kid who would turn into an international music icon, was among some of the students interviewed for their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
UPI News

Minnesota mail carrier blocked by deer: 'Do you live here?'

March 14 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mail carrier shared video of her encounter with a deer that blocked the front walkway to a home and refused to accept the mail for the house. Fanjie Nelson said she was delivering mail to a Duluth neighborhood in the early morning when she came face to face with a deer that blocked the front walkway of a home.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy