COVID In Minnesota: 612 More New Cases, Along With 6 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Friday reported 612 new cases and six more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,440 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,433,225, which includes 63,334 tracked reinfections.

A total of 9,581,812 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.2 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.8% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.5% among the state’s 65+ population.

The latest figures show a 3% average positivity rate in Minnesota, which is up slightly from previous days. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 7, which is below the line of high risk, and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230, but nonetheless remains above the line for caution.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 3.3 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January, and below the line for caution.

There have now been 61,763 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,420 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

The number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also hovering far below the figures reported in previous months, currently sitting at 29. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 171 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.

According to COVID-19 wastewater data in the Twin Cities, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 makes of 78% COVID-19 RNA, and the BA.1 load continues to decrease. The total viral load remains low, but it’s steadily increasing.