Maybelle Wynn

Funeral Services for, Edward Charles Atkins, 54, of Ferriday, LA, who died March 30, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. James Beverly, officiating. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt Sinai Baptist Church. Burial...
Memorial services for Cheryl Kendrick Vandevelde, 75 of Natchez, will be held at Trace City Baptist Church on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Robbie Simms officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
FAYETTE – Graveside services for William Delany “Teenot” Oliver, 76, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Willie McKenny officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FERRIDAY — A window rolled up in a black trailer as Lois Davis looked out. “Hello, how can I help you today?” she said as sweet smoke carried the smell of barbecue into the breeze. Davis runs Papa’s Pit off U.S. 84 in Ferriday close to where The...
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Littie Mae Banks Johnson, 84, of Ferriday, who died Tuesday, February 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating. Burial will be followed at Ferriday cemetery under the...
CANNONSBURG – Services for Gertrude Fitzgerald, 67, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, April 1, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cannonsburg, MS on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Memorial service for William Joseph Whitehead, age 21. who died on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home with Reverend Rajesh Behara officiating. Will was born October 30, 2000, in Natchez, MS the son of Lane...
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Charles Lee “Pokey” Flowers, Jr., 62, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on March 28, 2022, at his residence will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. James Washington officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Providence Cemetery.
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Carolyn Reeves, 75, of Natchez, MS who died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edward Brown officiating under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another night of Baseball and softball action across Southwest Louisiana. Reported scores are found below. To report scores to us please send them to sports@kplctv.com. BASEBALL:. Merryville 13 Evans 3. Kinder 14 Pickering 1. St. Louis 22 Westlake 12. Iota 25 Northwest 1. Barbe 14...
FERRIDAY, La. — Members of the non-profit Concordia PAWS animal shelter in Ferriday made a plea this week to the Concordia Parish Police Jury for financial help. Donna Jones, who spoke for Concordia PAWS at the meeting, told the Police Jury that after March expenses are paid, PAWS funds will be mostly depleted.
