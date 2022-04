Bingo has long been at the forefront of the gambling market, with a history dating back to the 16th century. Now, after a journey of more than 400 years, the game has made its way to the online gambling world. Some say that the online bingo rooms have destroyed the sense of festivity and social activity associated with traditional bingo. Others say that online bingo rooms have given a much-needed boost to the game bringing in the new generation of players that otherwise wouldn’t have had a chance to go to a bingo hall – play mega bingo millions.

