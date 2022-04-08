ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Southern Gothic’: Lili Simmons, Kim Coates, Igby Rigney, Tom Bower & Justin Marcel McManus To Topline Drama From Oscar Winner Tom Schulman

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YnM9_0f3XyPru00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Lili Simmons ( Power Book IV: Force ), Kim Coates ( The White Houe Plumbers ), Igby Rigney ( Midnight Mass ), Tom Bower ( El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie ) and Justin Marcel McManus ( Power Book II: Ghost ) will topline Southern Gothic (working title), an upcoming indie drama from writer-director Tom Schulman ( Dead Poets Society ), which has wrapped production.

The story is set in the dangerous and shady world of illegal, high-stakes keno gambling, in a run-down plantation house owned by Nick (Coates) in the rural South, at the turn of the 21st century. Nick is enamored with the smart, tough and charming Keno ace Diana’s (Simmons) intent to win big and is determined to stake her. Little Nick (Rigney), a one-time prodigy keno hustler, now reduced to servicing pool tables, strikes up a friendship with Diana and coaches her to win against the odds. Diana must then prove herself in a man’s world to earn a match against Beaumont DuBinion (McManus), the undisputed world’s greatest keno player, who, it turns out, has a contentious and violent history with Nick.

Schulman is producing the film alongside three-time Emmy winner Rick Wallace ( Major Crimes ), Sara Sometti Michaels ( Crime Story ) and Seth Michaels ( Free Dead or Alive ), with Amy Lippens ( House ) having served as casting director and co-producing.

“I grew up around keno and though it’s hard to find now, it’s an exciting game and I never forgot it,” said Schulman. “I’m thrilled and grateful that so many great actors and film artists have come together to help bring this genre-bending story to the screen.”

Schulman won an Academy Award in 1990 for his screenplay to Peter Weir’s classic, Dead Poets Society , starring Robin Williams. His feature directorial debut—the dark comedy 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag , starring Joe Pesci—was released by Orion Pictures in 1996. Schulman also wrote or co-wrote films including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids , Second Sight , What About Bob? , Medicine Man , Holy Man and Welcome to Mooseport. He also served as a producer on the latter film, and exec produced titles including Indecent Proposal and Me, Myself & Irene . He co-wrote and co-produced the HBO pilot The Anatomy of Hope with Rafael Yglesias and J.J. Abrams, and recently collaborated with Callie Khouri, Trae Crowder, and T Bone Burnett on the writing of Amazon pilot The Useful Idiots . He served on the board of directors and then as Vice President of the Writers Guild of America, West, and President of the Writers Guild Foundation, and serves on the advisory council of Humanitas.

Wallace is a frequent collaborator of Steven Bochco’s who has produced or exec produced more than 350 hours of prime time, hour-long dramatic television, including the series Hill St. Blues , L.A. Law , Doogie Howser, M.D. , Men in Trees , The Closer and Major Crimes . He won three Emmys for L.A. Law , and was nominated twice more.

Simmons is garnering attention for her starring role on Power Book IV: Force , which recently set ratings records for Starz, and was quickly renewed for a second season. Force ‘s Starz debut delivered the biggest series premiere audience for any show in the premium cable outlet’s history, garnering 3.3 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S. alone. The actress has also appeared on the television side on HBO’s Westworld , the first season of HBO’s True Detective , Showtime’s Ray Donovan , and four seasons of Cinemax’s Banshee . She’s also been seen in features including the acclaimed Western Bone Tomahawk , and the thriller Sound of Violence , which premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival.

Coates will next be seen starring alongside Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and more on HBO’s The White House Plumbers . He’s also appeared on series including Action Royale , Van Helsing , Pretty Hard Cases , Bad Blood , Ghost Wars , Godless , Sons of Anarchy and Prison Break . Other notable film credits include Fantasy Island , Goon and Goon: Last of the Enforcers , Strange Weather , Resident Evil: Afterlife , Silent Hill , Assault on Precinct 13 , Unstoppable , Black Hawk Down , Pearl Harbor , Auggie Rose , Battlefield Earth , Waterworld and The Last Boy Scout .

Rigney will next appear on Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher and The Midnight Club , having recently been seen in his Netflix show, Midnight Mass . Additional credits include the films F9: The Fast Saga and Joe Bell .

Bower has been seen in films including El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie , Light of My Life , Digging for Fire , Out of the Furnace , I Melt with You , Crazy Heart , Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans , The Hills Have Eyes , North Country , Nixon , Raising Cain , Die Hard 2 and Beverly Hills Cop II . He’s also been seen on such series as Bosch , Ray Donovan , Grey’s Anatomy , The Office , It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia , Private Practice and Monk , among many others. He’ll next appear in Christopher Landon’s feature We Have a Ghost , with Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour and Anthony Mackie, and Rodrigo Garcia’s Raymond & Ray , with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor.

McManus can currently be seen on Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost . Additional credits include the series Search Party and Star .

Schulman is represented by Industry Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Simmons by Paradigm, Kate Linden Management and attorney Stuart Rosenthal of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Coates by A3 Artists Agency and Mainstay Entertainment; Rigney by A3 Artists Agency, Canopy Media Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Bower by UTA; and McManus by Innovative Artists and Stride Management.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue). The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiernan Shipka
Person
Lili Simmons
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Tom Schulman
Person
Tommy Flanagan
Person
Liam James
Person
Peter Weir
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Callie Khouri
Person
Joe Bell
Person
Nick
Person
Kim Coates
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Gothic#The White Houe Plumbers#Nick Lrb Coates#House
Deadline

Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Brennan Elliott is expanding his relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, with an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal. Elliott, who most recently starred in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, began working with the networks in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove. Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a multi-picture deal...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

How We Roll - Episode 1.01 - Pilot (Series Premiere) - Press Release

“Pilot” – Pete Holmes stars in a new comedy inspired by the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, who gets laid off from his factory job and makes the extraordinary decision to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler, on the series premiere of the CBS Original series HOW WE ROLL, Thursday, March 31 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Cocaine, Crop-Dusting & The CIA… HBO Unveils Trailer For ‘The Invisible Pilot’ Docuseries

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s latest documentary series The Invisible Pilot tells the story of a charismatic, daredevil husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, despite a seemingly happy home life and a lucrative career as a pilot. As you can see from the trailer above, the series delves into subjects such as international drug smuggling and a covert war conducted at the highest level of the U.S. government. The three-part series, which launches on April 4, comes from exec producer Adam McKay and filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark, who direct. It tells the...
TV SERIES
Effingham Radio

Dolly Parton, Michael Strahan, Christina Ricci + More!

DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.
MOVIES
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged! Affleck popped the question to Lopez a second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Sober Companion’: Lauren Lapkus & Krysta Rodriguez To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Krysta Rodriguez (Halston) and Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) have been tapped as the leads in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Sober Companion, from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal from a story they co-wrote with Urman, Sober Companion revolves around Eliza (Rodriguez), a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bookstore/bar with her uncle in New Orleans and who is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion, Shelley (Lapkus),...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy