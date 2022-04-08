ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit’s NI Protocol

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLZpn_0f3XyH3K00

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, and hinted at disagreement with the German Chancellor on the issue.

The Prime Minister described an “almost seamless harmony” between the UK and Germany on most issues during a briefing which focused mainly on support for Ukraine, but indicated the protocol was an area where there was friction.

Appearing alongside the German leader Olaf Scholz at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said he had raised the issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXxbB_0f3XyH3K00

Asked about Article 16, the PM told reporters: “We had discussion about this, as you can expect. It came up. I think I raised it.”

He went on to say the result of the discussion was “entirely predictable”.

He added: “The almost seamless harmony that you have observed between Britain and Germany today I would not wish in any way to interrupt by going into that any further.

“But what I will say is that, to answer your question ‘would we take that off the table?’ the use of Article 16, no clearly not, there is a problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESolI_0f3XyH3K00

But he said the pair, who smiled and nodded along in agreement with each other at points throughout the briefing, are united on “virtually every other issue” of policy.

The protocol has created new economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Agreed by the UK and EU to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post- Brexit , it has instead moved regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market for goods.

The region also applies the EU customs code at its ports.

Unionists and loyalists claim the arrangements have undermined the sovereignty of the UK and have demanded the UK triggers the protocol’s Article 16 mechanism to suspend its trading provisions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK government to raise execution of 81 men in one day with Saudi Arabia

Downing Street has said the government will be “raising” Saudi Arabia’s execution of 81 men in a single day with the regime in Riyadh.It comes after it was revealed over the weekend the kingdom had carried out its largest mass execution in recent history — dwarfing the 67 executions reported in the Gulf state in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020.Six years ago, the Gulf state executed 47 people for terrorism offence in one day, including the prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.Boris Johnson will reportedly travel to region in the coming days for talks over energy supplies...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#German#Eu#Irish
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy