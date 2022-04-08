ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Video of Democratic Senator Blasting Josh Hawley Garners 3.2 Million Views

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Democratic Senator Brian Schatz said his Republican colleague "is damaging the Department of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 41

Bob Eddy
1d ago

Mae it 3.2 million and ONE now...and I couldn't agree more...Just remember that we CAN defeat this Republican fascism at the polls...VOTE ..AND VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO!

Reply(3)
109
Nanci De
1d ago

#1 the Afghanistan surrender was signed by Mike Pompeo & President Trump in FEBRUARY 2020, THEY took NO steps to start leaving the country. In fact, Steven Miller made it harder for those who helped our Military to attain refuge in this country. #2 it’s kind of obvious that he supported the Insurrection and yet he hasn’t resigned.

Reply
80
Bad O Knows
21h ago

Hawley is all mouth and no substance he's following the Trump playbook keep saying things to make them think you care and in reality you're just inquiring attention. All he's done is ridicule everyone who doesn't have warped ideology like himself. He's a Fault finder who can't take the pressure when he is scrutinized. I don't know how he got into Legislation but it's time for a quick exit he's a threat to our Republic and Democracy.

Reply
58
Related
The Independent

Matt Gaetz clashes with ex-general as he’s dubbed ‘clownish buffoon’ after shouting at head of US military

Representative Matt Gaetz on Tuesday continued attacking Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a contentious exchange at a House Armed Services Committee hearing which ended with the two men shouting at each other after Mr Gaetz criticised the US military for what he described as “woke-ism” at the cost of combat readiness.Mr Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, used his allotted five minutes of question time at a hearing on the 2023 US defence budget to berate Mr Austin, a former head of US Central Command who retired from the US Army...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin Township, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Hawaii State
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Donald Trump
Decider.com

Sunny Hostin Spars With Stephanie Grisham Over Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene An Idiot on ‘The View’

The big argument on today’s episode of The View was between Sunny Hostin and guest host and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who hotly debated whether or not it’s okay to call someone a mean name. Their argument about name-calling was in response to Hostin bringing up Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called out Senators Romney, Murkowski, and Collins for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, writing that the Senators’ support proved that they are “pro-pedophile.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Defense Department#Democratic#Gop#Republican#The Department Of Defense#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
The Independent

Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
869K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy