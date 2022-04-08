Video of Democratic Senator Blasting Josh Hawley Garners 3.2 Million Views
Democratic Senator Brian Schatz said his Republican colleague "is damaging the Department of...www.newsweek.com
Democratic Senator Brian Schatz said his Republican colleague "is damaging the Department of...www.newsweek.com
Mae it 3.2 million and ONE now...and I couldn't agree more...Just remember that we CAN defeat this Republican fascism at the polls...VOTE ..AND VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO!
#1 the Afghanistan surrender was signed by Mike Pompeo & President Trump in FEBRUARY 2020, THEY took NO steps to start leaving the country. In fact, Steven Miller made it harder for those who helped our Military to attain refuge in this country. #2 it’s kind of obvious that he supported the Insurrection and yet he hasn’t resigned.
Hawley is all mouth and no substance he's following the Trump playbook keep saying things to make them think you care and in reality you're just inquiring attention. All he's done is ridicule everyone who doesn't have warped ideology like himself. He's a Fault finder who can't take the pressure when he is scrutinized. I don't know how he got into Legislation but it's time for a quick exit he's a threat to our Republic and Democracy.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 41