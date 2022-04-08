Elon Musk: Tesla To Start Selling the Cybertruck in 2023

By Cristian Bustos

According to Elon Musk himself, the long-awaited Cybertruck will start selling next year. The Tesla Inc. CEO made the announcement during the opening of the carmaker’s Giga Factory in Austin, Texas, where he showcased the production model.

The Cybertruck

Engadget reports that Musk took time to apologize for the delays in the vehicle’s production, since the Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 and was supposed to be available for purchase in 2021, and then in 2022.

The model presented at the event looks exactly like the car Tesla presented the first time, although it did not have door handles. The car is said to know when the driver is around and opens the doors automatically.

During the event, Musk told the crowd: “Why Austin? Well, actually, I asked the Tesla team, because California is great, and we're continuing to expand in California, but we ran out of room.”

“We need a place where we can be really big and there's no place like Texas,” he added.

Tesla will manufacture the Cybertruck at the Austin facilities, which are expected to become the largest car-manufacturing plant in America in terms of volume.

More To Come

He was quoted as saying on Fox Business : “It wasn't easy building this incredible asset, this humongous building, and getting all this equipment here. We went through deep freeze, rain, quicksand. Incredibly fast build. It was very difficult but it's done.”

Musk also disclosed plans to build more Giga Factories around the world and underlined the positive environmental effects of building cars near shipment points. With this in mind, the CEO said this year would be one for scaling up production.

“I'm not going to spill all the beans right now, but what I can say, what I can say is we're going move to just truly massive scale that no company has ever achieved in the history of humanity,” he said.

Tesla has several other products with which it expects to hit the red carpet. Next year, the company is launching the Tesla Semi and will start production of Optimus, a humanoid robot, which will be designed to do tasks customers do not want to do.

Originally published at ValueWalk .

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .