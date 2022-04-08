ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Elon Musk: Tesla To Start Selling the Cybertruck in 2023

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aEg5_0f3Xxu0600 By Cristian Bustos

According to Elon Musk himself, the long-awaited Cybertruck will start selling next year. The Tesla Inc. CEO made the announcement during the opening of the carmaker’s Giga Factory in Austin, Texas, where he showcased the production model.

The Cybertruck

Engadget reports that Musk took time to apologize for the delays in the vehicle’s production, since the Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 and was supposed to be available for purchase in 2021, and then in 2022.

The model presented at the event looks exactly like the car Tesla presented the first time, although it did not have door handles. The car is said to know when the driver is around and opens the doors automatically.

During the event, Musk told the crowd: “Why Austin? Well, actually, I asked the Tesla team, because California is great, and we're continuing to expand in California, but we ran out of room.”

“We need a place where we can be really big and there's no place like Texas,” he added.

Tesla will manufacture the Cybertruck at the Austin facilities, which are expected to become the largest car-manufacturing plant in America in terms of volume.

More To Come

He was quoted as saying on Fox Business : “It wasn't easy building this incredible asset, this humongous building, and getting all this equipment here. We went through deep freeze, rain, quicksand. Incredibly fast build. It was very difficult but it's done.”

Musk also disclosed plans to build more Giga Factories around the world and underlined the positive environmental effects of building cars near shipment points. With this in mind, the CEO said this year would be one for scaling up production.

“I'm not going to spill all the beans right now, but what I can say, what I can say is we're going move to just truly massive scale that no company has ever achieved in the history of humanity,” he said.

Tesla has several other products with which it expects to hit the red carpet. Next year, the company is launching the Tesla Semi and will start production of Optimus, a humanoid robot, which will be designed to do tasks customers do not want to do.

Originally published at ValueWalk .

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Austin, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Semi#Tesla Cars#Financial Advisors#Vehicles#The Tesla Inc#The Cybertruck Engadget#Fox Business
Interesting Engineering

Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
ECONOMY
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. After shares of Tesla ( TSLA...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy