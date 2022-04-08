ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Season 2 brings new maps and modes in May

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
At release, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer was a breath of fresh air in a first-person shooter market overflowing with battle royale titles. It’s too bad then that the post-launch support hasn’t been great. However, 343 Industries is releasing tons more content in Season 2, and it’s coming soon.

Season 2 of Halo Infinite, also known as Lone Wolves, adds more maps, modes, limited-time events, and a battle pass that never expires. 343 Industries haven’t given any in-depth details on the actual content yet, but at least we know Halo Infinite Season 2 will release on May 3, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There’s also a sweet teaser trailer for Lone Wolves that you can check out below.

It’ll be a long road for 343 Industries to regain the trust of its community. The first signs that something was amiss with Halo Infinite’s progression systems came by way of a battle pass that didn’t make sense. Not only that, but the content rollout has been incredibly slow.

In a recent post on Reddit, community director Brian Jarrard told fans he understands the frustration.

“We understand the community is simply out of patience, and frankly, I think understandably tired of words,” Jarrard said. “We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.”

Hopefully, Season 2 gets the ball rolling.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

