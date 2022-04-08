ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Private Homes Where Early Hollywood's Émigrés Found Solace and Creative Community

KCET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1930s, The Jewish German Modernist painter and art dealer Galka Scheyer was desperately attempting to lure the Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky from Europe to the relative safety of Los Angeles — or at least convince him of its importance. According to the highly informative book "Hollywood Haven: Homes and...

www.kcet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

7 Modern Celebrities Who Lived in Hotels

The number of celebrities who lived in hotels—and the lasting popularity of Kay Thompson’s Eloise series—is testament to how convenient and luxurious a permanent check-in can be. With housekeeping, room service, and an on site spa, there are few more lavish contemporary lifestyles, save that of the royal family. The list of artists and actors who’ve holed up in a hotel for a year or three is a long one, from Old Hollywood bombshells like Marilyn Monroe who lived at the Beverly Hills Hotel for two years or Elizabeth Taylor who spent about a year at the Hotel Bel-Air, to iconic writers, like Oscar Wilde, who died while living at L’Hôtel in Paris or Tennesee Williams, who reportedly wrote his last play at New York’s Hotel Elysée. Wilde reportedly quipped “I am dying beyond my means,” after receiving a request from the hotel manager for overdue payment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
mansionglobal.com

Mark Wahlberg Lists Longtime Beverly Hills Home for $87.5 Million

Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. With 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the home has more than enough room for the 50-year-old actor and...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bertolt Brecht
Person
Marlene Dietrich
Person
Erika Mann
Person
Sergei Eisenstein
Person
Greta Garbo
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Ernst Lubitsch
mansionglobal.com

Betty White’s Sun-Filled Former Home in Coastal California Lists for $7.95 Million

"Betty's home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," said listing agent Nicole Truszkowski. Composite: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images; Aerial Canvas for Sotheby's International Realty. A four-bedroom bayside property owned for decades by late actress and comedian Betty...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish#German#Russian#Viennese
architecturaldigest.com

From Frank Sinatra’s Bungalow to Bette Davis’ Beach House, These 5 Vintage Hollywood Homes Are for Sale

Old Hollywood homes for sale are shining a much-welcomed light on vintage real estate, which is seeing a massive resurgence on the current market. And no matter their style, those who consider themselves arbiters of style tend to have an affinity—or at least an appreciation—for anything vintage. Whether it’s a colorful skirt from Gianni Versace’s first collection or a 1980 Eero Saarinen Tulip armchair, there’s something enticing about pieces that have survived both the era of mass production and the evolution of trends. However, when people consider the realm of vintage, real estate rarely comes to mind, but homes erected more than a quarter of a century ago are just as—if not more—alluring than a piece of clothing or furniture. What’s more, vintage homes whose former residents were members of Hollywood’s elite carry a certain charisma that new-builds don’t.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Katy Perry’s Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $19.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Singer Katy Perry might still be a California girl after relocating to Montecito in October 2020, but she’s saying goodbye to her beloved Beverly Hills. The pop star recently listed her exquisite residence in the celebrity-filled guarded enclave of Hidden Valley Road for $19.5 million, almost a year after selling the home’s guest house for a separate $7.5 million. She now lives full-time in her native Santa Barbara with her partner, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy. Perry purchased the Beverly Hills estate in 2017 for $18 million, property records show. Neighbors include other...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SFGate

Sylvester Stallone Scores $18.2M Mansion in Hidden Hills

It looks like Sylvester Stallone has another sequel, this time in real estate. Soon after reportedly selling his Beverly Hills estate to Adele, the “Rocky” star has punched up another purchase. The writer, director, and producer picked up a Hidden Hills, CA, estate for about $18.2 million, according to Dirt.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star lists jaw-dropping Malibu mansion for $99.5m – see inside

Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek is swapping one beachside estate for another after listing her incredible Malibu mansion for a whopping $99.5million. The TV star – who played Victoria Jenkins in season one of the hit show – and her husband, retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss, are offloading their sprawling coastal home after purchasing a $45million abode in Hawaii.
MALIBU, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy