Tyreek Hill completely left this Miami middle school flag football team in the dust and it was incredible

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 1 day ago
Your typical professional athlete is always going to look incredible when lined up against regular folks like you and me.

But, man. Tyreek Hill? This dude just has cartoonish speed. Like, how is this real, y’all?

He gave us a perfect example of what speed looks like against the Lady Warriors Flag Football team at Hebrew Academy Miami Beach Middle School.

There are literally dozens of teens just running at Hill here. Dozens! Does anyone get a hand on him? No. Absolutely not. Well, at least not until the end when he literally let one of them touch his flag.

It don’t make no sense how fast this dude is, y’all.

Hill just touched down in Miami a couple weeks ago and is already making entire football teams miss. You absolutely love to see it. Dolphins fans are hoping this is what they get out of him when it’s time for the real thing. Given his history? It probably will be.

Shoutout to the girl who managed to grab Hill’s flag. I don’t care if he just let her do it or not. She better frame that

