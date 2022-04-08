ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Fire Hydrants to get facelift in Lewisburg

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Local artists will work with a different sort of canvas in May when the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee’s fire hydrant painting contest kicks off in Lewisburg.

Participating artists will need to submit two designs for the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee to choose from by Friday, May 13. Artists need to use an oil-based paint and sealer on their designs.

Each artist or organization may submit up to two designs. Plans must be pre-approved by the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee. The 11 hydrants painted during the contest are located in Lewisburg’s downtown historic district.

The artists will create their artwork on the hydrants from May 23 through May 25, and people in the community can vote for their favorite hydrants on the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee’s Facebook page. Voting will occur from May 26 through Friday, June 3, 2022. The Winner will be announced on Friday, June 3, 2022, just in time for First Friday in downtown Lewisburg.

Maps will be distributed showing the locations of the painted hydrants.

Lootpress

Beckley library to hold rummage sale

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced by the Raleigh County Public Library that it will be hosting a rummage sale this weekend, Friday, April 8. The library is currently accepting lightly used donations for the sale, from which funds raised will go toward the support of programs for the library’s children’s department.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Second Saturdays presents reading and workshops

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, April 9, 2022, author Diana Pishner Walker will present two workshops hosted by Fairmont State University’s Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center. The event, part of the Second Saturday event series, will begin with the “Signing Books and Sharing Stories”...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

