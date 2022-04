Over 1,100 third graders from around Kings County traveled to the Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford for the e Kings County Farm Bureau's annual Farm Day on Thursday morning. The event is a chance for students to learn about the main ag resources of the county they live in. Volunteers with talked to them about everything from crop dusting helicopters to the growing of pistachios and the dairy industry.

KINGS COUNTY, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO