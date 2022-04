OPINION — This morning I woke to a flickering, tapping sound. My eyes creaked open to see the pearl-gray of first light seeping beneath the curtains. Everything looked as it should, but my ears still felt confused. Was that sound the scattering flight of birds? No, too rhythmic. Was it the settling sighs of our old house’s wooden joists? No, it was too consistent. Perhaps the clattering brush of branches brushing against the glass? Almost right, but there are no trees that close to the house.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO