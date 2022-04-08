ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, SD

Wildfire near Custer fueled by strong winds, highway closed

By Pioneer staff reports
Black Hills Pioneer
 1 day ago

CUSTER — After battling high winds throughout the day, firefighters have made significant progress on the Wabash Spring Fire. The 111-acre fire started about 7 a.m. Thursday, 5 miles west of Custer, and is now 50% contained. The cause...

www.bhpioneer.com

KWCH.com

Strong winds down power lines near Sublette

SUBLETTE, Kan. (KWCH) - Winds were high in Haskell County on Monday morning causing some damage. Pioneer Electric Cooperative shared a photo to its Facebook page showing crews restoring power to poles that had been damaged due to the strong winds. The high winds also created intermittent outages near Sublette.
SUBLETTE, KS
WJCL

Crash closes Highway 80 near Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:15 p.m.: The road has reopened. Initial report: Emergency officials are advising drivers to avoid the area after a crash has shut down Highway 80. Chatham EMA says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 80 and Fort...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
KTEN.com

Wildfire triggers evacuations near Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Residents and businesses south of Sulphur were evacuated Sunday as a wildfire spread out of control. Officials said the Veterans Lake fire started Saturday evening as a controlled burn on private land. But it escaped containment around 6:30 Sunday evening and spread quickly into the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
SULPHUR, OK
KRQE News 13

Snow, rain and strong winds Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain showers are developing over New Mexico Thursday morning. The roads are still mostly clear for the early morning commuters, but road conditions will worsen as the morning goes on and snow becomes more widespread. The heaviest rain and snow is expected in the northern half of the state and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City
Custer, SD
County
Custer County, SD
KCRG.com

Wind, low humidity fuel several wildfires in Texas

Marion YMCA forced to close for the weekend due to fire. The Marion Fire Department says a fire in a mechanical room at the YMCA has forced it to close. As Russia's military continues to shell cities across Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a rally in Moscow. Federal...
MARION, IA
WacoTrib.com

Tractor-trailer burns on I-35, closing highway near Bellmead

A burning cab of a tractor-trailer forced all main lanes on South I-35 and the southbound frontage road to close in Bellmead on Sunday evening as firefighters worked to clear a fiery wreck near mile marker 338. Bellmead officials have no idea of the origin or the cause of the...
BELLMEAD, TX
WRAL News

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

Fire crews in Central Texas struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff's deputy dead. Strengthened by drought conditions, the fires merged to form what officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Dallas. Hundreds of homes were evacuated in smaller communities.
TEXAS STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash closed Highway 53 southbound near Business 29 west of Chippewa Falls Monday morning for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure began at 7:20 a.m. Monday and was cleared at 9:15 a.m. The Lake Hallie Police Department said...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WMBB

Wildfires close to being fully contained

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Forest Service is close to fully containing the Star Avenue, Adkins and Bertha Swamp Road Fires. Bay, Gulf and Walton counties lifted burn bans on Tuesday. Florida Forest Service officials said rain helped slow the fires. After rain pummeled the Panhandle over the past few days, Florida Forest […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WLOS.com

Several trails, campsites closed due to wildfires burning near Bryson City

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews are continuing to battle two significant wildfires burning near Bryson City that have forced several residents to evacuate their homes. A press release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park says the Thomas Divide Complex Fire, east of Bryson City, is comprised of two wildfires, "including the Stone Pile Fire which is estimated to be approximately 140 acres and the Cooper Creek Fire which is estimated to be approximately 170 acres."
BRYSON CITY, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KXL

Highway 2 Near Leavenworth, Washington Closed Thursday After Bomb Threat

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say part of a highway in Washington state has reopened after it was closed Thursday in both directions because of a bomb threat. Chelan County emergency officials say dispatchers received the threat at 4:53 p.m. Thursday, prompting the partial closure of U.S. Highway 2 in the central Washington mountain town of Leavenworth.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Black Hills Pioneer

Mishap leads truck to collide with building in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — In Spearfish at 1612 N 10th St. around approximately 11:15 a.m., an individual driving a GMC truck got stuck on the corner of a building after going forward rather than reverse. More details to come in a future edition of the Pioneer. To read all of today's...
SPEARFISH, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation, the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
Black Hills Pioneer

The pitter patter of rain on the roof brings hope

OPINION — This morning I woke to a flickering, tapping sound. My eyes creaked open to see the pearl-gray of first light seeping beneath the curtains. Everything looked as it should, but my ears still felt confused. Was that sound the scattering flight of birds? No, too rhythmic. Was it the settling sighs of our old house’s wooden joists? No, it was too consistent. Perhaps the clattering brush of branches brushing against the glass? Almost right, but there are no trees that close to the house.
MINNESOTA STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead issues no travel advisory

LEAD — The city of Lead issued a no travel advisory and closed all public buildings except the street department on Wednesday, due to extremely high winds, blowing snow and dangerous travel conditions. The local advisory reported that city street crews would continue to work hard to clear the...
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Pavement repair to begin on U.S. Hwy. 85 Wednesday

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be working on pavement repair work on U.S. Highway 85 south of Belle Fourche beginning Wednesday. Most of the repairs will take place north of the Redwater River Bridge, with minor repair work being completed south of the bridge.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD

