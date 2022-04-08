ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Tel Aviv shooting prompts fears of wider cycle of violence

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmyS7_0f3XuBKS00
Mourners light candles for victims of the attack in Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv.

As Israelis reel from a Palestinian shooting at a Tel Aviv pub that killed three people, the government has threatened to strike back amid concerns of a broader escalation.

Security forces shot dead the lone attacker in the early hours of Friday after a manhunt by army troops, police and intelligence personnel. Residents of the city – Israel’s commercial and entertainment capital – stayed off the streets in the aftermath of the attack, which has heightened a sense of reduced personal security across the country after three other attacks in the last two weeks.

Israelis are bracing for more violence. “I hope there won’t be an escalation but the potential exists. This is a period in which we have to be ready to deal with things in every sphere,” said Shaul Shay, a former deputy head of Israel’s national security council.

As the defence minister, Benny Gantz, warned that anyone found to be supporting the attacks “will pay a heavy price”, the former Palestinian Authority minister Ghassan Khatib said Israeli military steps would only “pour oil on the fire”.

It is possible that Gaza, Jerusalem and Israeli cities with mixed Jewish and Arab populations could be drawn into the circle of violence, in a throwback to asymmetrical confrontations last May involving devastating Israeli bombardments in Gaza, and Hamas rocket strikes that spread fear across Israel.

The gunman in Thursday’s attack, which wounded 10, was identified as Raad Azam, from the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Israeli military analysts predicted the camp would be subject to a major military operation.

The former prime minister Ehud Olmert said it was hard for Israel to halt attacks by individuals. “The problem is it appears these are not organised by a central body,” he said. “The less organised, the more difficult it is to monitor and stop.”

Caught in the middle are Israeli and Palestinian civilians. In Tel Aviv, Anat Einhar, a novelist and creative writing teacher, said she had spent tense moments verifying that family members were safe as sirens sounded, and her daughter had phoned her sobbing in fear.

The attack “creates feelings of instability, tension and suspicion”, she said. “But I don’t know that I will stop going out or stop my daughters from going out at the moment. If it continues it might cause me to close myself in.”

She was worried not only at the prospect of more Arab attacks but also that Jewish citizens carrying weapons in the street could become a new facet of life in Tel Aviv. “I’m worried that wariness and a mentality of force will become deeper and that distrust between Jews and Arabs will grow and that armed men will be going around Tel Aviv. I don’t want an armed, paranoid society.”

Adam Keller, a veteran peace activist, said the attack further undermined an already ineffective Israeli anti-occupation camp. He often rides the bus along Dizengoff Street past the pub where the attack took place. “There’s no way to know where the next Palestinian attack could be,” he said. “It’s completely random. Everybody could be the next target.

“Now we will see a big raid by the army, there will be resistance, people will be killed and there will be more motivation for attacks and so it continues. I know what the solution is, but I also know that after attacks is not a good time to send out press releases calling for an end to the occupation.”

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the attack while warning against actions by Jewish settlers that could fuel violence.

But most Palestinians appeared to welcome the killings. “Most people every day see inhuman actions by the settlers and by Israel so they feel this fighter represents revenge,” said Ramadan Safi, an electrical engineer and former political activist who was jailed during the first intifada uprising that raged from 1987 until the signing of the Oslo self-rule agreement in 1993.

“Every day in the West Bank and Jerusalem there are problems with the army and settlers. They are playing with fire. Most people feel this is reaction to all the actions of the settlers and the rightwing government.”

Safi said Israel’s ruling out of a political process with Abbas was fuelling tensions and that the number of settlers has risen markedly. “They are pushing Palestinians to the wall. Every family is thinking in the same way, that there is no hope under these circumstances.”

Khatib said what was needed was a political horizon. “Otherwise these vicious circles will continue for a while and then stop and then come again. I was 10 years old when the occupation started in 1967. These cycles are the story of our lives.”

Olmert, the former premier, took issue with those who blame the violence on the absence of a political horizon. “Terrorist actions cannot be justified. Period,” he said.

Comments / 4

Related
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Benny Gantz
Person
Ehud Olmert
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Israel Israeli#Israeli Government#Palestinians#Israelis#National Security Council#Jewish#Arab#Hamas
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor ‘executed with her husband’ as Russia ‘abducts 11 community leaders’

Russian troops shot dead the mayor of Motyzhyn, a town 30 miles west of Kyiv, along with her husband and son, according to claims from local residents. The bodies were reportedly thrown into a pit in a pine forest behind houses where Russian forces had slept, The Associated Press said. The mayor’s husband had his hands behind his back, with a piece of rope nearby, and a piece of plastic wrapped around his eyes like a blindfold, the news agency reported. Journalists found four bodies inside the pit, all of whom seemed to have been shot at close range. Ukraine’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy