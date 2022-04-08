ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon's Best Themed Restaurant 'Goes The Extra Mile'

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

When we think of a restaurant, we usually think about a fine-dining establishment or a no-frills place to chill and eat. What about restaurants that take things to the next level? To answer that question, LoveFood found the best uniquely themed restaurants in every state.

"From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism," writers say.

The most amazing restaurant you need to check out in Oregon is...

Hale Pele !

Here's why writers picked this whimsical restaurant:

"Hale Pele is a go-to spot for a laid-back night out with great cocktails and reliably tasty food. The Hawaiian-themed tiki bar goes the extra mile with simulated thunderstorms, volcanic eruptions and a fog machine. In keeping with the theme, the restaurant’s most popular drink is the volcano bowl. Robust with rum, citrus, pineapple and a secret blend of tropical spices, the sharing drink goes well with the foodie favourites here – taro chips and lumpia (spring rolls with pork and veg)."

You can find Hale Pele at 2733 NE Broadway in Portland. They're available for dine-in and catering.

Click here to check out more fascinating and wacky restaurants across the country.

