You Can Drive Your Own Car On The Phoenix Raceway

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever wanted to drive on the Phoenix Raceway, now is your chance! ABC 15 reported that the Phoenix Raceway is opening up for people to drive their own cars on the track this weekend for a charity fundraiser.

By donating $30 to Arizona Accelerator Charities , you'll be allowed to drive your own personal vehicle around the 1-mile track. All of the money raised goes straight to charity.

Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese said:

"At the end of the day, you're driving around a racetrack where our NASCAR drivers just completed a few weeks ago and will eventually crown for champions this November. Not a lot of people get to say that they were able to actually drive in the same tire tracks as those NASCAR drivers, so that's just a lot of fun, it's unique, and, again, it's such a great way to give back to the community."

Here are the rules for participating in Track Laps for Charity :

  • Drivers must be at least 18 years old.
  • Drivers and passengers must sign a waiver.
  • No motorcycles will be permitted.
  • Everyone must be in appropriate seatbelts and restraints.
  • The maximum speed is 55 mph.

Click here to learn more.

