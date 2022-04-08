ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Director’s Edition Drops in 4K on Paramount Plus

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APRGn_0f3XtWaG00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Start Trek: The Motion Picture,” the seminal first film of the franchise that first premiered in 1979, is finally available to stream on Paramount Plus . The remastered 4K version has been given a special effects makeover and includes a new “Directors Edition.”

This isn’t the first time the sci-fi film has been re-released with updates. Director Robert Wise revisited the film in 2001, releasing a fine edit with enhanced visuals on DVD. Now, 10 years later, following Wise’s death in 2005, a new team including producer David C. Fein and preservationist Mike Matessino have assembled to recreate the film in Ultra HD for the first time ever. It also offers Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to have completed the film in 4K,” said Fein in a statement. “Paramount offered unprecedented access to the original elements and exceptional support and the results are stunning. Utilizing the latest discoveries and innovations of modern film production, The Director’s Edition delivers so much more today than was previously possible.”

The three-time Oscar winning film stars William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in addition to fellow cast members from the original series as they return to the Starship Enterprise to intercept an alien spacecraft headed towards Earth. The film became the fourth top-grossing films of the year upon its release, successfully launching the “ Star Trek ” franchise to the big screen.

The Director’s Edition in 4K is currently available to stream on Paramount Plus , and will arrive on Blu-ray in September.




BUY NOW:

$4.99/Month


Buy It

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ricky Gervais Defends Chris Rock’s Oscars Joke by Mocking Alopecia: My Hair’s ‘Going Thin, So I’m Disabled’

Click here to read the full article. Ricky Gervais defended Chris Rock’s Oscars joke in controversial fashion. The comedian, who is no stranger to provoking celebrities at awards shows thanks to his five-year stint hosting the Golden Globes, said Rock’s joke at the 94th Academy Awards that resulted in Will Smith slapping him wasn’t even that offensive. Gervais then proceeded to joke about disabilities. Rock’s Oscars joke revolved around the comedian telling Jada Pinkett Smith he was excited to see her star in a “G.I. Jane” sequel because of her shaved bald head. Ridley Scott’s “G.I. Jane” memorably featured Demi Moore...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

New Warner Bros. Discovery Logo Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED:Variety has obtained a more finalized version of the logo provided internally upon the close of the transaction, which you can see below. Discovery did not respond to request for comment on either logo. PREVIOUSLY: It’s official: Warner Bros. Discovery is not using the “initial wordmark” revealed last June as its logo. Variety has obtained a low-resolution copy of a new logo that is being circulated on internal memos at Discovery and WarnerMedia on Friday, ahead of the expected close of the merger transaction later today. Discovery did not immediately respond to request for comment on the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Magic Johnson Slams HBO’s ‘Winning Time’: ‘You Can’t Do a Story About the Lakers Without the Lakers’

Click here to read the full article. “You can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” Magic Johnson says. “The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys.” In a new interview for this week’s cover story of Variety, the NBA legend shared his unfiltered thoughts about “Winning Time,” HBO’s scripted drama about the Showtime era of the Lakers, which has just been renewed for its second season. Johnson said he refuses to watch the series, and he’s baffled that neither HBO nor the creative executives — which include executive producer Adam McKay — sought participation from him or his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Nehemiah Persoff, Twilight Zone and Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor, Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a character actor whose numerous television appearances included The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Wonder Woman, has passed away. Deadline brings word that Persoff died " at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California" on Tuesday, April 5, he was 102. Persoff's career began in bit-parts and uncredited roles, his first being in The Naked City but another of his earliest being the classic film On the Waterfront. His career would persist for seven decades, with a stable of appearances in film and on television from the late 1940s until the early 2000s when he retired from the profession.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Wise
Person
William Shatner
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
B98.5

‘Star Trek’ Casts a New Captain Kirk

The ironic part of the new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, is that it features some very familiar Star Trek characters. When the show debuts on Paramount+ later this summer, it will star Anson Mount as Captain Pike, the original Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. The show is officially billed as following these heroes “in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Shares How 'Several Glasses Of Champagne' Led To Seven Of Nine's Return In Picard Season 2

Most of the familiar Star Trek faces who have returned for Star Trek: Picard are, understandably, veterans of The Next Generation, with Patrick Stewart reuniting with folks like Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg and Jonathan Del Arco. That said, Picard also stars Jeri Ryan, who played Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager Seasons 4 through 7. When Picard started airing on Paramount+ (then called CBS All-Access), it had been almost two decades since Ryan had played the former Borg drone, and it turns out that alcohol played an integral part in bringing her back to the Star Trek franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Motion Picture#Star Trek#4k Ultra Hd#Paramount Plus#Ultra#Dolby Vision#Dolby Atmos#The Starship Enterprise
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Kills a Major Character

Star Trek: Picard fans are still recovering from learning that one character died between seasons. With the show's latest episode, another central character in the series has died. SPOILERS for the latest Star Trek: Picard episode, "Assimilation," follow. Star Trek: Picard returned with the Borg making a strange request and then an unusual Borg Queen attempting to assimilate a new version of Picard's old ship. Q intervened, transporting Jean-Luc Picard and his allies to an altered timeline. They're now on a quest to set the timeline right, which means slingshotting around Earth's sun to travel back to the 21st century when things went wrong.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Official Full Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released its official trailer, which you can watch above! Coming to Paramount+ this May, Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a spinoff of the events of Star Trek: Discovery season 2, helping to expand Paramount's Star Trek TV Universe. The new trailer for Strange New Worlds is, therefore (and not surprisingly) a mix of retro-nostalgia, expressed in the modern format of a more diverse cast, big (green screen) effects – and yes, that edgier tone of sex and violence for the streaming platform (as opposed to TV).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Move to Disney Plus After 30 Seasons on ABC

Click here to read the full article. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus after airing for 30 seasons airing on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The show has received a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service for Seasons 31 and 32, with the new season to debut in the fall. “DWTS” will be the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. Variety has confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and strictly be available via Disney Plus. News of the move was first reported by Deadline. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Chris Pine Opens Up About Star Trek 4 And Why The Franchise Has 'Struggled' Compared To Marvel

The Star Trek 4 reports caught a number of people off guard, as even Chris Pine and the rest of the cast were surprised. This is even more shocking considering that the cast was said to be in talks to return. Shortly after the news broke, Pine claimed they were the last to know about the latest installment. Now that the dust has settled somewhat, the Dungeons and Dragons actor is really opening up about the fourth film as well as how the franchise has struggled compared to Marvel.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard's Brent Spiner On Playing A New Character In Season 2, And How He Made Sure Data Wasn't Returning

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard Season 2, including the episode “Two of One,” are ahead!. Brent Spiner is best known for playing the sympathetic android Data in the Star Trek franchise, but it’s certainly not the only character he’s brought to life in this universe. In addition to playing Data’s evil “twin brother” Lore in a handful of Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes, Spiner has also appeared as various members of the Soong family, from Data’s creator Noonian Soong to geneticist Adam Soong, Noonian’s ancestor from 21st century Los Angeles. Adam Soong entered the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 picture in “Fly Me to the Moon,” and Spiner has shared some details on his new character, how he made sure Data wouldn’t return for this season of the Paramount+ series and more.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Real’ Canceled by Warner Bros. After Eight Seasons at Fox Stations

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures has ended the run of daytime talk show “The Real” after eight seasons, Variety has learned. The show, which aired in Fox-owned stations in major markets, utilized a panel strip format similar to “The View.” The syndicated series created by “Jersey Shore” executive producer SallyAnn Salsano was known for offering perspectives from multicultural women and aiming at a young adult audience. The original hosts included actor Tamera Mowry-Housley, stylist Jeannie Mai, singer Tamar Braxton and singer an actress Loni Love. According to insiders, Warner Bros. opted to end the show...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Turning Red’ Debuts at No. 1 on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Though the reign of “Encanto” has begun to subside, Disney Plus remains on top with Pixar’s latest feature “Turning Red” debuting in the No. 1 position in Nielsen’s newly released Top 10 streaming rankings. The title accrued more than 1.7 billion minutes watched from March 7 to 13, beating out “The Last Kingdom” and “Pieces of Her,” the Netflix series that nabbed positions 2 and 3 respectively, both with 1.4 billion minutes watched. “Turning Red” wasn’t originally intended for a streaming debut at all, until Disney announced in January that the title would skip...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy