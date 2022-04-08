ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NJ

New Milford flooding

fox5ny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRising waters left some homes and roads in New Milford, New...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Milford Home Heavily Damaged by Fire

MILFORD, Del.- Authorities have ruled accidental a Thursday morning fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Milford. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said that shortly after 10:30 a.m., Kent County 911 was notified by the home’s alarm system of a fire at the home located on the 200 block of Wisteria Drive, in the Country Lake development of Milford.
MILFORD, DE
NewsTimes

Droves of New Milford residents beg for bridge on scenic road to remain one lane as town plans to reconstruct it

NEW MILFORD — Opposition is building in town to a proposal to widen the bridge on the scenic Cherniske Road. The one-lane bridge, which is west of the intersection with Sawyer Hill Road and Cherniske Road, was built in the 1930s. For the past few years, the town has been considering widening it to two lanes. Through public meetings and written letters, many residents are growing increasingly upset over that proposal, which is one of a few options.
NEW MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New Milford, NJ
Register Citizen

New Milford residents petition against plan to build 4-bedroom home near ‘treasured’ Smyrski Farm

NEW MILFORD — Keri Wheeler fondly recalls spending time at the Smyrski Farm as a child. “I spent a good part of my childhood working at Smyrski Farm,” the New Milford resident said in a prepared statement. “After school, I would ask the bus driver to drop me off at the farm and I would walk home as the sun set. It was just ‘my place.’”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

One Killed In Fiery I-95 Crash In West Haven

Police are investigating a fiery crash that left one person dead on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut overnight. It happened around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, April 9 in West Haven. A 1970 Plymouth Duster with New York license plates was stationary in the median on I-95 northbound just before Exit 42 when a 2009 Honda Accord LX with Connecticut plates rear-ended the Duster, Connecticut State Police said.
WEST HAVEN, CT
The Independent

Major solar storm alert issued after Earth hit by large blast from the Sun

The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the Sun, officials have said.Strong geomagnetic storms have been observed in recent hours, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an alert.It ranked the storm as G3, which it classifies as strong. In such strong storms, problems can be seen with power systems, issues may be caused for satellites and humans in space, and there may be difficulties with using satellite navigation systems and radio.Such storms can also bring aurora, like the Northern Lights. They could be seen at relatively low...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy