NJ rain totals

The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the Sun, officials have said.Strong geomagnetic storms have been observed in recent hours, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an alert.It ranked the storm as G3, which it classifies as strong. In such strong storms, problems can be seen with power systems, issues may be caused for satellites and humans in space, and there may be difficulties with using satellite navigation systems and radio.Such storms can also bring aurora, like the Northern Lights. They could be seen at relatively low...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO