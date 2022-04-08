ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU announces Bengal Giving Day for Tuesday and Wednesday

By Idaho State University
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — Bengal Giving Day, a 32-hour digital fundraising campaign, begins Tuesday, with 1,901 minutes of celebration and giving. The campaign, with a timeframe honoring Idaho State University's founding in 1901, is a chance for the Bengal community to work together to raise funds for ISU and...

Idaho State Journal

ISU events this week

The Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters is proud to host the first series of the revitalized Humanities Cafe Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Union Taproo, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. This year’s topic is “Of Ghosts and Mystery,” with ISU professors Matthew VanWinkle and Kirsten Green Mink presenting, respectively, “Fleshlier Flickers: Haunted Cinemas and The Shadow of War in Graham Greene and Joe Hill,” and “Hog’s Exit: The True Story of Jerry Daniels.” Appetizers will be provided with a no-host bar.
POCATELLO, ID
MyWabashValley.com

ISU’s Give to Blue Day a record-breaking success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This year’s Give to Blue Day resulted in a record breaking single-day giving total for Indiana State University. ISU has announced that a total of $1,334,614 was raised, a 30% increase over the funds raised in 2021. A total of 1,845 donors from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

ISU’s Give to Blue Day is just about here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re just a couple of days away from Indiana State University’s fourth annual Give to Blue Day. It’s a 24-hour fundraising effort for the university and will kick off at midnight on Wednesday. Last year’s Give to Blue Day raised just over a million dollars in donations.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Idaho State Journal

SEICA luncheon meeting scheduled Wednesday

POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Retired Educators Association will be having a luncheon meeting at Idaho State University’s College of Education on Wednesday. ISU’s College of Education is hosting the luncheon, catered by ISU’s Chartwell Food Service, to honor all educators for working diligently with their students, in-person and online with during the pandemic and also to thank SEICA retired educators for funding ISU’s College of Education scholarships. Retired educators and guests are invited to attend at no cost.
POCATELLO, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Society
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Education
Pocatello, ID
Society
Idaho State Journal

Blue Cross Of Idaho Foundation for Health awards The Community Project pilot grant to city of Chubbuck

BOISE — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding The Community Project pilot grant to the city of Chubbuck that will help unite the community to create an outdoor public space that brings people together. The grant includes up to $85,000 in funding for the space, plus technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Beware old history books

Beware old history books — sometimes they are about as accurate as a Facebook meme. One such book that comes up from time to time is “History of the State of Idaho” by C. J. Brosnan, published in 1918. As Judith Nielsen of the University of Idaho wrote, the volume was, “designed as a textbook for high school freshmen.” Other editions were published in 1926, 1935 and 1948, but we will get to that soon enough.
BANCROFT, ID
Person
Kevin Satterlee
WTHI

ISU's Human Rights Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State University declared Tuesday as Human Rights Day. The two keynote speakers spoke about their parents experiences during the holocaust. They shared how their parents fought for human rights. Other topics speakers spoke about was food justice, social media use, and embracing other cultures. Keynote...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little proclaims April Financial Literacy Month

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has reaffirmed his support of financial literacy today by signing a proclamation establishing April as Financial Literacy Month in Idaho. “Making good decisions with money is a learned behavior. Acknowledging the importance of education on this topic — and providing resources to learn these skills — is crucial.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

The power of apology

Two actions I have often contemplated during my life are the power of apology and forgiving people. Most of us have done things somewhere along life’s path that warrant apologies. These events can occur without intent or due to misunderstandings, but it still is worthwhile to make amends if you can. It’s cliche, but it’s never too late to make an apology.
POCATELLO, ID
#Isu#Bengal Giving Day#Digital#Idaho State University#Bengal Nation
Idaho State Journal

Mr. Josh Wheeler

With changes in the legislative districts, I started to research the list of candidates for District #35. I checked their various web pages and Google searched out their names to see what I could find out about them. I also sent out emails to see if I would get a response. In researching out Mr. Josh Wheeler, I was impressed with his website and articles I found on him. In contacting him, he wanted to meet me and my wife. He came to my house along with his wife and children. I was impressed with his views on serving his community, his views on the role of a legislator, his views on the importance of family. Not once did attack others who are running for the same position. I was impressed with his knowledge of current legislation and current events. I was impressed with his willingness to work with any and all parties to solve Idaho issues. My wife, who is a better judge of character than I am, also was impressed. We are happy to indorse Josh Wheeler for representative for legislative district #35. We feel Josh Wheeler will keep Idaho, the Idaho we all know and love.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello hiring fair scheduled for Friday and May 14

POCATELLO — If you’re in the market for a seasonal job or career, the city of Pocatello wants you. It’s that time of year again and the city is hosting its hiring fair on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way. The city is looking to fill seasonal and full-time positions related to green-space, community activities and events, environmental and beautification, as well as safety and resource renewal. City of Pocatello employees will be at each event to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment and help fill out applications. Computers will be available for applicants to apply, and staff can help potential applicants upload their resume.
POCATELLO, ID
KLEWTV

Implementation of Idaho shot clock passes first vote with IHSAA

BOISE, Idaho — It appears the shot clock is coming to Idaho high school basketball, now its just a question of when. Throughout the US, the shot clock in high school basketball is still a new idea, but one that is growing fast. This season, only eight states played...
LEWISTON, ID
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KULR8

Montana State women's tennis drops decision at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State women's tennis team captured the opening doubles point and claimed three of six singles matches to hold on for a 4-3 decision over Montana State on Friday afternoon at Reed Gym. Idaho State (11-5, 4-2 Big Sky) swept all three doubles matches to...
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Boise State has a vision for an Athletics Master Village

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State athletic department announced a vision for an Athletics Master Village on Thursday. The plan has 12 priorities, including Albertson’s Stadium enhancements and a new Varsity Center. KMVT asked Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey if this is a way to let other, bigger...
BOISE, ID

