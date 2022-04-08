ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee appeals after court blocks new Senate districts

By The Associated Press
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZDlP_0f3Xq9n500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee attorney general’s office on Thursday appealed a ruling that blocked a new redistricting map for the state Senate from taking effect.

According to court documents, the Attorney General’s Office asked the an appeals court to reverse the three-judge’s decision to temporarily block the Senate map and expedite its “consideration of this motion.”

The appeal comes just a day after the judges’ panel ruled that the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts.

Bill that would allow ivermectin to be sold over-the-counter in TN passes Senate

The panel gave lawmakers 15 days to fix the problem or an “interim apportionment map” would be imposed. Meanwhile, the filing deadline for Senate hopefuls was pushed back to May 5.

In Wednesday’s split decision, the panel did not block the state House districts despite claims from plaintiffs that it divided more counties than needed to create districts with roughly equal populations, diluting the power of minority voters.

Knoxville state rep. Eddie Mannis announces he won’t seek reelection

The map splits 30 counties, the maximum permitted for the state House.

A footnote in the ruling said the House map could still be blocked later on and the judges ordered a trial on the matter.

Tennessee’s constitution dictates that districts must be numbered consecutively in counties that have more than one. The newly drawn redistricting plan does not do that in Nashville’s Davidson County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Woman on TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” list arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman on the “Most Wanted” list for TennCare fraud has been located and arrested. 26-year-old Torliquia H. Walker has been on the “most wanted” list for two years. The Office of Inspector General said Walker continued to use TennCare benefits even though she no longer lived in Tennessee, which is a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
NBC News

Supreme Court blocks revised legislative map for Wisconsin that created a new Black voting district

The Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked a revised plan for legislative districts in Wisconsin that created a new Black voting district and was opposed by Republicans. The new map, drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, created a Black-majority state House district touching Milwaukee. Republicans urged the court to block the plan and instead revert to boundaries drawn up by the GOP-controlled Legislature. They were rejected by the state Supreme Court, which ordered election officials to follow the governor’s map, instead.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTRF- 7News

WV senator meets with new Supreme Court nominee

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a big week for the Supreme Court, as hearings begin for President Biden’s pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. Ketanji Brown Jackson has been a federal judge for nine years and will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. There are 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats on the panel, […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Appellate Court#Plaintiffs#Ap#Gop#General Assembly#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WebMD

U.S. House Votes to Ease Federal Cannabis Rules

April 4, 2022 -- House lawmakers passed legislation on Friday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, with Democrats and three Republicans voting to remove cannabis from the controlled substances list, according to The New York Times. The bill, called H.R. 3617 or the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy