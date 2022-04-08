ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Affordability Crisis Declared In Miami-Dade

By Wendi Grossman
 1 day ago

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declares an affordability crisis in Miami-Dade. She says it's not acceptable, that's why she's launching the "building blocks" program to help make housing affordable for ALL residents. Anyone making below 80-percent of the area median income can apply for the federal funds. Levine Cava also announcing Delores Holly as the county's first director of the Office of Housing and Tenant Advocacy to oversee the Tenants Bill of Rights ensuring all protections are rolled out. Rents have increased over 30-percent in the last year alone.

Related
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade County Takes Action to Help Renters

The lack of affordable housing in South Florida is a genuine crisis. There’s no easy way to fix it, but Miami-Dade County commissioners took some action Tuesday as demonstrators rallied outside the county administration building. They unanimously passed an ordinance requiring landlords to give tenants 60 days' notice if...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Housing Help On The Horizon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an ordinance into law Thursday that will buy renters time when they are facing eviction or a major rent increase. The Fair Notice Ordinance requires landlords to give renters at least 60-days notice when rent is going up by more than 5%. It also forces landlords to give renters 60-days notice when they are issuing an eviction. The ordinance will take effect March 25. Nadirah Sabir, who was there for the signing, says she recently faced eviction and is now dealing with a rent increase at her modest North Miami Beach apartment. “if I didn’t have great friends and family I may not be here,” she said. Miami-Dade County commissioners will start delving into another ordinance called the Tenant Bill Of Rights in April. That ordinance would create a housing advocacy office, help with legal fees and put a cap on application fees which landlords charge when they are offering a unit for rent. “We don’t want application fees to be a profit center for greedy landlords,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

‘We’ve Lost 92 Lawyers’: Miami-Dade State Attorney Says Rent Hikes Pricing Out Prosecutors & Public Defenders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At the 11th Judicial Circuit, the rent hikes over the last year in Miami-Dade County priced lawyers and support staff out of homes in need to find higher-paying jobs. “In one year, we’ve lost 92 lawyers,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Imagine the impact of that.” Rundle sees firsthand how inflation led some lawyers out of her office to find new work to pay the rent. “Nothing like this,” added Rundle.  “This is beyond anything I’ve ever witnessed.” Recent data from Rent.com shows a 35% increase in rent costs in Miami within the last 12 months.  When speaking with attorney...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
