Affordability Crisis Declared In Miami-Dade
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declares an affordability crisis in Miami-Dade. She says it's not acceptable, that's why she's launching the "building blocks" program to help make housing affordable for ALL residents. Anyone making below 80-percent of the area median income can apply for the federal funds. Levine Cava also announcing Delores Holly as the county's first director of the Office of Housing and Tenant Advocacy to oversee the Tenants Bill of Rights ensuring all protections are rolled out. Rents have increased over 30-percent in the last year alone.
