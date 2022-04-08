The Hometown Tour: Ma & Pop's Country Kitchen in Bethel Park

There is something special about a neighborhood diner. Bethel Park has a special gem in ‘Ma & Pop’s Country Kitchen’ on South Park Road. The entire staff was on hand as Larry, Ronman & I arrived early this morning. They welcomed us with open arms.

They were ready 2-hours earlier than normal just in case any regular patrons or listeners wanted to come in early to join us. A huge ‘Thank you’ to owners Ericka & Steve Diethorn, as well as, Sandy, Tracy, Deb, Terry, Nichole, Ralph, Paul and Fred for the warm welcome.

This is the type of place where everyone knows your name and you cannot help but feeling like part of the family or team! In fact, I once was part of the team. Anyone who listens to the show knows that I have had a lot of unique employment experiences.

I have worked since 4th grade and often had multiple jobs and opportunities. Well, an old friend, Mike, once solicited me to help work with him for a few days on his uncle’s tree service crew, which was shorthanded that week. It was the hardest work I’ve ever done. Wow! But, the uncle was very kind and leant some brief but impactful work guidance to a young man.

That was, at least, 34 years ago. I always wondered what happened to him. Turns out that ‘guy’ was Steve Diethorn. He retired from decades of tree work and now owns the diner with his lovely wife, Ericka. Her career of choice was nursing at Mercy. Fate brought them together in the emergency room. Hey, I told you tree work was tough! The love they have for each other shows in every meal and every ‘welcome’ they offer at Ma & Pop’s Country Kitchen.

The Diethorn’s have embraced the community and Bethel Park has embraced them. They are constantly ‘giving back’ and helping out in any way they can. Steve & Ericka truly appreciate their Blessings and take nothing for granted. Salt of the earth people who proudly work their tails off. On Thanksgiving they open their doors to feed the less fortunate for free.

That is just one of many examples. In their own way they represent all of Bethel Park. And, Bethel Park represents them. Bethel Park has vibrant business districts, leafy, stable, safe suburbs, parks, and many amenities for residents. Andy Amrhein of Evey True Value Hardware can attest.

He has lived in the township his entire life. Andy was literally born in the borough in the basement of his parents’ home. You know Andy from his weekend show on KDKA Radio.

He is Bethel’s greatest ambassador and stopped by our Hometown Tour stop to welcome us, extoll the virtues of the community, and introduce us to so many wonderful residents, including Mayor Jack Allen.

The Bethel Park Schools are top notch both athletically and academically. Addison and Eva are juniors who represent the bright future of our region.

They introduced us to the welcoming and inclusive nature of the ‘Best Buddies Club.’ Detective Sean Gorman discussed the community involvement program that helps foster improved relations and respect between the police and the residents.

Superintendent of the schools, Dr. James Walsh, and Principal Joseph Villani talked of vision for classes moving forward and the big renovations coming to some of the schools. We also discussed academic expectations, quality of education, individual attention, and the importance of athletics.

Two of those programs are really bringing the community together again. We are talking state championship baseball and WPIAL winning softball. Thanks to head softball coach Heather Semplice-Scott and baseball coach Patrick Zehnder for stopping by.

She has spent over 13 years grooming a dynasty on the girls’ side. He is growing a winning tradition on the boys’ side. And, tonight, the entire Bethel Park community takes the mound. One of their own, Pirates pitching prospect Justin Meis, is the Opening Day starter for the Bradenton Marauders.

Along with delicious food, Ma & Pop’s Country Kitchen offered a great glimpse as to what a hometown is all about. Thank you!