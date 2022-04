President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia’s aggression was a “catastrophe” not just limited to Ukraine. He said that the whole of Europe was a target.Mr Zelensky urged the west to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has offered Mr Zelensky 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems during their meeting in Kyiv, according to Downing Street.The British PM’s surprise visit to Ukraine’s capital to meet Mr Zelensky in person is his first since Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion on 24 February. He said it...

