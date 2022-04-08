ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women cite domestic duties as reason for missed promotions in healthcare: Study

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn healthcare, women are twice as likely as men to cite parenthood and increased home responsibilities as reasons for missing out on promotion opportunities, according to an April 8 McKinsey report. The report is based on a study of more than 420...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

How the pandemic affected pay of women in healthcare

During the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, for the first time ever, more women than men lost their jobs in the U.S. The disproportionate burden of caregiving for women and segregation of occupation coalesced to hit women hard during the pandemic, contributing to 11.9 million women losing their jobs according to a March 15 report from the department of labor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 strategic drivers for women’s healthcare

Women’s health is a hot topic. This article originally appeared on ECG's website. From restructuring service lines to improve experience, enhance efficiency, and address disparities to deploying digital innovations, women’s health is going through an era of sweeping change. Private equity and investment funding for women’s health totaled $1.3 billion in 2021, underlining a widespread interest in revolutionizing how, when, and where women receive care.
HEALTH SERVICES
KWQC

Celebrating the growing number of women in healthcare

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During March, we honor the women who made history. But there are millions of women making history right now as healthcare workers during the pandemic. The number of women in healthcare has been increasing for several years now. 80% of the overall growth in healthcare over the last twenty years has been women, according to the U.S. Census. They report that women account for 75% of full-time healthcare workers today.
HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Results of study to promote and support for minority-owned businesses released

Commerce RI and the Rhode Island Foundation will release the results of a study on supporting minority-owned businesses on Friday. The results are part of a $150,000 study that will be used as a guide to help grow and support minority-owned businesses, according to a release from the Rhode Island Foundation.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

7 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 11. Mary Tolikas, PhD, was named the senior vice president and chief innovation officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Winjie Miao was appointed COO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources. Laura Irvine...
MARION, NC
