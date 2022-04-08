ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Oval Beach Season Passes Now Available

By Dan Evans
927thevan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Apr. 8, 2022) – The City of Saugatuck is preparing for another busy spring and summer and one way they are doing it is to offer season passes to Oval Beach Celebrated around...

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Save now and later when you buy 2022-23 season passes at Snowbasin

This year, more than 200 inches of snow have fallen on Snowbasin Resort, one of the most renowned ski resorts in North America. That means there's still time for you to get in on the action at Snowbasin, where multiple upgrades have already been made this season, including a new high-speed six-person lift at Middle Bowl to transport riders up the mountain in under six minutes, 350 new parking spots, and more fire pits to keep guests warm and cozy as they relax after a long day of skiing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Spring & You’ll Definitely See Them Shining

Click here to read the full article. Rip off your puffer jacket, slip on your comfiest pair of flip-flops, and dance in the streets—it’s spring! Well, almost. I’m trying to stay optimistic, OK? Three zodiac signs are bound to have the best spring this year, but frankly, I think we all deserve to be excited about the changing of seasons. Spring is one of the most exciting times of year; it feels like the whole world (well, at least the Northern Hemisphere) is waking up from a nap and breaking out of hibernation. Everyone’s less crabby, the frozen earth finally thaws,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugatuck, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Saugatuck, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saugatuck, MI
WUSA9

Eaglet dies within 24 hours of hatching at National Arboretum

WASHINGTON — A much-anticipated eaglet that hatched in D.C. on Friday did not survive its first 24 hours of life. The eaglet was known as DC8 by the many watchers of the eagle cam hosted by the U.S. National Arboretum. A nesting pair of wild bald eagles — known...
ANIMALS
charlottenews.net

Spring Has Sprung at O&H Danish Bakery with Seasonal Scratch-Made Easter Items Available Online Now

Customer-favorites Easter Braided Colored Bread and Easter Kringle are back for a limited time. RACINE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / It's officially springtime and world-renowned O&H Danish Bakery's seasonal favorites are available for online nationwide delivery starting today. Back by customer demand, the Easter Braided Colored Bread is beloved for its vibrant and colorful dough, making it a festive addition to any holiday celebration.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Real Property#Memorial Day#Season Pass#City Hall#Mi#Whtc Am Fm
Field & Stream

How to Hunt the Best Day of the Strut No. 1: April 2nd

Last week we revealed the Best Days of the Strut—seven dates when you need to be out there (assuming your season is open)—and the first day is tomorrow, April 2. If you’re not already planning to hunt, you’d better gather that camo, chuck some calls in your vest, and set your alarm for oh-dark-thirty.
HOBBIES
The Guardian

Country diary: The field is alive with hares, and it’s breathtaking

At the time of the worm moon, when earthworms rise through topsoil, leaving casts as evidence, I remembered a field that Owen John Owen – shepherd, neighbour and frequent outdoor companion during the years I lived in Cwm Pennant – once showed me, years ago, under this same last full moon of winter. I thought to revisit, as I have done on many subsequent occasions, and re-experience its magic.
WORLD
Field & Stream

My Home Waters: An Angler Finds Escape and Solace on a Trout River

I was ready to go home. I’d been fishing for a couple of hours and had nothing to show for it. No follows. No strikes. No reason to hope for either anytime soon. It would’ve been one thing if I were on a brand-new stretch of water. But I had been coming here for years—and in that time, I’d yet to have one truly good day of fishing. There were trips when I might land one or two trout, but those outings were the exceptions. This day seemed destined for another skunking.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Major solar storm alert issued after Earth hit by large blast from the Sun

The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the Sun, officials have said.Strong geomagnetic storms have been observed in recent hours, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an alert.It ranked the storm as G3, which it classifies as strong. In such strong storms, problems can be seen with power systems, issues may be caused for satellites and humans in space, and there may be difficulties with using satellite navigation systems and radio.Such storms can also bring aurora, like the Northern Lights. They could be seen at relatively low...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy