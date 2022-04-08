ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida receives new crystal ball prediction for this 4-star DL

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has visited Florida and coach Billy Napier’s staff five times so far this year. No other prospect has visited the Gators nearly as much as he has. Because of how often he has been to the Swamp, 247Sports Florida recruiting reporter Blake Alderman elected to submit a crystal ball prediction for LeBlanc on Thursday.

LeBlanc is ranked as the 81st overall prospect and as the ninth-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite. He hails from nearby Osceola, Florida, and isn’t the only talented defensive lineman at his high school. His teammate John Walker is considered the 94th best player overall and the 14th best at his position.

LeBlanc visited the Swamp again on Thursday and plans to come back for the Orange and Blue Game next week. He has been around so much that defensive line coach Sean Spencer started quizzing him on Florida’s scheme.

“I really know everything they like to do and what their coaching calls are and a lot about their defense already,” he said. “I pick up things fast. Coach Spencer was trying to quiz me on their defense, and a lot of the things I already knew. It was really good just watching him coach his guys and sitting in the position meetings again. It was really nice.”

LeBlanc, however, doesn’t plan to make a decision anytime soon. He set a commitment date for July 23 along with Gators targets Malik Bryant and Payton Kirkland.

Florida seems to have a significant lead, but Alderman considers Oklahoma and Miami as the Gators’ biggest threat at his point.

2022 NFL mock draft: New York Giants select two Alabama players in first round

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

