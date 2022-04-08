ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson announces new NIL Program: Reign

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

As many schools have been doing to keep up with current demand, the Clemson athletic department has announced the creation of their own NIL program that they will be called “Reign”. With various schools taking advantage of NIL as soon as they could, it is no surprise Clemson decided to make a move as well.

In a move that feels necessary for Clemson, creating a NIL program such as Reign will help the Tigers continue to compete in recruiting, but it will also help the players themselves in the long run. Here’s what Clemson director of athletics Graham Neff had to say about the program.

Via Clemson Tigers :

“We’ve talked for a while about our intent to become more aggressive in the NIL environment, and I feel that Reign. personifies that notion,” said Neff. “While many of these services have been available to our student-athletes since last year, our department has worked tirelessly to evolve our NIL philosophy. It’s critical that our student-athletes have the education and tools to succeed in this area, and that our coaches have a direct way to address the questions they receive on the recruiting trail. NIL is ever-changing, and we will continue to monitor, adapt and innovate.”

Whether you like it or not, NIL is here to stay. Clemson looking to take advantage sooner rather than later is a good sign for the program.

Five storylines to follow during Clemson's spring game

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

