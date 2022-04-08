Florida no match for Arkansas series opener

The SEC has long been the best college baseball conference in the country. Arkansas is making mincemeat of its fellow members in 2022, though.

The Razorbacks, the second-ranked team in the country, dispatched perennial power Florida in Gainesville on Thursday night, 8-1, in the teams’ series opener . The win lifted the Hogs to 23-5 and 8-2 in the SEC. Only Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the nation, has a better record at 28-1 and 9-0. Those two aren’t scheduled to play this year during the regular season.

As for Thursday, it was all Arkansas, even if it started a bit late.

The Diamond Hogs dropped five runs in the ninth for plenty of insurance. Cayden Wallace and Braydon Webb homered in back-to-back at-bats to start the inning as Arkansas batted around. Michael Turner hit an RBI double, Jalen Battles plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Peyton Stovall singled home a run to complete the scoring in the inning.

Arkansas opened with Turner’s RBI single in the fourth. It was followed in the fifth by a Wallace RBI single and then in the sixth with a solo shot from Chris Lanzilli .

Florida managed just three hits for the game and didn’t score until the ninth. Arkansas starter Connor Noland , who was named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Trophy earlier in the week , worked seven innings, giving up just a single hit and one walk while striking out seven.

Game 2 in the series is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT.