Gainesville, FL

Florida no match for Arkansas series opener

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

The SEC has long been the best college baseball conference in the country. Arkansas is making mincemeat of its fellow members in 2022, though.

The Razorbacks, the second-ranked team in the country, dispatched perennial power Florida in Gainesville on Thursday night, 8-1, in the teams’ series opener . The win lifted the Hogs to 23-5 and 8-2 in the SEC. Only Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the nation, has a better record at 28-1 and 9-0. Those two aren’t scheduled to play this year during the regular season.

As for Thursday, it was all Arkansas, even if it started a bit late.

The Diamond Hogs dropped five runs in the ninth for plenty of insurance. Cayden Wallace and Braydon Webb homered in back-to-back at-bats to start the inning as Arkansas batted around. Michael Turner hit an RBI double, Jalen Battles plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Peyton Stovall singled home a run to complete the scoring in the inning.

Arkansas opened with Turner’s RBI single in the fourth. It was followed in the fifth by a Wallace RBI single and then in the sixth with a solo shot from Chris Lanzilli .

Florida managed just three hits for the game and didn’t score until the ninth. Arkansas starter Connor Noland , who was named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Trophy earlier in the week , worked seven innings, giving up just a single hit and one walk while striking out seven.

Game 2 in the series is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

