‘Drag Race’ Season 14 Finally Has a Fierce Final Five [Exclusive Act 1 Sneak Peek]

By Brett White
 1 day ago
The moment that every single RuPaul’s Drag Race fan has been waiting for is finally here: we have a fierce final five! After last week’s shocking (but, let’s face it, necessary) double sashay, the remaining queens suddenly find themselves rounding the final corner and racing towards the finish line. Those queens are Willow Pill, Daya Betty, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, and Bosco — and any of them could go home at this point. There’s only one challenge that stands between these queens and the finale — and you can witness that challenge be issued in this exclusive first look at this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

As you’ll see above in Act 1, these five queens are all very aware of each other’s track records and they’re very aware that any one of them could get the chop for even the slightest of stumbles. And the final challenge of the season will afford them plenty of opportunities to get tripped up.

RuPaul ruveals that the final challenge will be a girl group extravaganza as the final five star in a music video for “Catwalk.” They’ll all have to write and record their own verses, learn a whole bunch of choreo, and — in a Drag Race first — they’ll have to design their own supermodel look to be executed by a professional. Wow — one of our rule change wishes actually came true!

Where will this number rank in the pantheon of final challenge girl group numbers? Could it dethrone Decider’s #1 pick? And would it hurt Decider to, y’know, update that list with the approximately 50 final challenge girl group numbers that have aired in the past 10 months? Odds are this will be a killer number since all five finalists are expert performers who have proven their singing, dancing, and lip syncing skills time and time again this season.

The stakes are even higher than the queens realized back when they filmed this episode, too. We just found out that the winner of Season 14 will win $150,000 and the runner-up will get $50,000. This is a big deal since the prize money hasn’t increased since Season 4 aired in 2012.

After this week’s episode, VH1 will air the Season 14 reunion on Friday, April 15. The Season 14 finale will air on VH1 on Friday, April 22. RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

