ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

RAW: FL: AXIOM/SPACEX LAUNCH FROM NASA

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0928ps_0f3Xh2I700

The first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station launches

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is winning new customers from the war in Ukraine, as sanctions clip Russian rocket launches

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Satellite internet provider OneWeb has been forced to ask its competitor SpaceX for help launching its satellites into orbit after the British firm’s previous launch partner—Russia’s state-owned Roscosmos—tried to pressure the company into rebuking Ukraine war sanctions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom#Astronaut
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa to finish Moon rocket fuel test after technical issues forced delay

After technical issues forced Nasa to halt an important test of its massive Moon rocket, the space agency will try again following the Axiom-1 mission scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral at the end of the week.Although the “wet dress rehearsal” suffered pauses on both Sunday and Monday, testing of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are still going according to plan, space agency officials said in a press call.“The rocket is fine. The spacecraft is fine,” Michael Serafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, said during the call. Artemis is the name of the Nasa program that aims...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NASA postpones Artemis 1 Wet Dress Rehearsal involving its $21 billion mega moon rocket until after the first commercial SpaceX crew launch for the ISS on Friday

The wet dress rehearsal for NASA's Artemis 1 mission won't happen until this weekend at the earliest, after a glitch caused it to be called off on Monday. This is the final test of the giant moon rocket SLS, before it puts an uncrewed Orion capsule into space, and sends it on a journey to the moon and back this summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Private Ax-1 astronauts on SpaceX capsule to mint NFT artwork in space

The astronauts of the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station will commemorate their groundbreaking flight with some digital artwork. The Ax-1 mission, which was organized by Houston company Axiom Space, launched on Friday (April 8) and arrived at the orbiting lab on Saturday morning (April 9). The mission is flying on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars helicopter wins award and gears up for longest flight yet

Nasa’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter has had a big week. After completing its 24th powered flight on the Red Planet on 3 April, its performance garnered the Ingenuity team at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory a prestigious aerospace award, the Collier Trophy. But the coming days could be even bigger, as Ingenuity prepares to make a record-breaking flight on Mars sometime in the coming days to begin exploring a dry river delta in the Jezero Crater on the Red Planet. Ingenuity is a small — 1.8 kilograms, 48 centimeters tall — twin rotorcraft that landed on Mars with the Perseverance rover on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy