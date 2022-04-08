RAW: FL: AXIOM/SPACEX LAUNCH FROM NASA

After technical issues forced Nasa to halt an important test of its massive Moon rocket, the space agency will try again following the Axiom-1 mission scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral at the end of the week.Although the “wet dress rehearsal” suffered pauses on both Sunday and Monday, testing of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are still going according to plan, space agency officials said in a press call.“The rocket is fine. The spacecraft is fine,” Michael Serafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, said during the call. Artemis is the name of the Nasa program that aims...

