RAW: FL: AXIOM/SPACEX LAUNCH FROM NASA

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away
It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)
A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is winning new customers from the war in Ukraine, as sanctions clip Russian rocket launches
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Satellite internet provider OneWeb has been forced to ask its competitor SpaceX for help launching its satellites into orbit after the British firm’s previous launch partner—Russia’s state-owned Roscosmos—tried to pressure the company into rebuking Ukraine war sanctions.
Great North American Eclipse that ‘will blot out sun over USA’ is nearly here, experts reveal
A TOTAL solar eclipse is due to grace North America in a mere two years' time, experts say. On April 8, 2024, the 'Great North American Solar Eclipse' will cross the United States. The event will plunge nearly 124-miles of land – from Mexico to Canada – into momentary darkness....
NASA Astronaut Back on Earth After Russia Joked About Leaving Him in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei safely returned to Earth in a Russian spacecraft on Wednesday after spending 355 days on the International Space Station, a stint that set a new record for the longest single spaceflight by an American.
China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results
A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station after 3.5-hour orbital chase (video)
Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station today (March 18), wrapping up a brief orbital chase. A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov docked with the station's new Prichal module at 3:12 p.m. EDT (1912 GMT) as both vehicles were flying over eastern Kazakhstan.
A Piece of Space Junk Crashed Into the Moon, Forming a New Crater
Space junk, or the estimated 6,000 tons of discarded space technology that is currently floating around outer space, is a growing problem. And recently, a dead rocket booster crashed into the moon, proving just how seriously we need to start taking space junk. So, what exactly happened to the moon...
Nasa to finish Moon rocket fuel test after technical issues forced delay
After technical issues forced Nasa to halt an important test of its massive Moon rocket, the space agency will try again following the Axiom-1 mission scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral at the end of the week.Although the “wet dress rehearsal” suffered pauses on both Sunday and Monday, testing of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are still going according to plan, space agency officials said in a press call.“The rocket is fine. The spacecraft is fine,” Michael Serafin, Nasa’s Artemis mission manager, said during the call. Artemis is the name of the Nasa program that aims...
Incredible photo of the International Space Station taken from the GROUND shows two astronauts performing a spacewalk
When it comes to mesmerising images of space, we're more accustomed to those taken by astronauts, probes or iconic telescopes such as Hubble. But a fascinating new picture, which was actually taken by a photographer back on Earth, has captured astronauts performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).
Rocket rollout: How NASA's first Artemis Space Launch System move stacks up against Saturn V
"It was a sight unseen before by mankind." That was how NASA described the first rollout of a Saturn V rocket 56 years ago. Were it still in print today, the space agency's "Spaceport News" might use that lede again — this time for the first Space Launch System (SLS) booster following in the tracks of its Apollo predecessor.
SpaceX's private Ax-1 astronaut flight cleared for launch pending NASA Artemis 1 moon rocket test
The commercial spaceflight company Axiom Space is cleared to launch the world's first all-private mission to the International Space Station in April, but only after a critical test of NASA's new Artemis 1 moon rocket. The Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station passed its flight readiness review Friday (March...
NASA just days away from historic ISS mission
NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
NASA postpones Artemis 1 Wet Dress Rehearsal involving its $21 billion mega moon rocket until after the first commercial SpaceX crew launch for the ISS on Friday
The wet dress rehearsal for NASA's Artemis 1 mission won't happen until this weekend at the earliest, after a glitch caused it to be called off on Monday. This is the final test of the giant moon rocket SLS, before it puts an uncrewed Orion capsule into space, and sends it on a journey to the moon and back this summer.
Private Ax-1 astronauts on SpaceX capsule to mint NFT artwork in space
The astronauts of the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station will commemorate their groundbreaking flight with some digital artwork. The Ax-1 mission, which was organized by Houston company Axiom Space, launched on Friday (April 8) and arrived at the orbiting lab on Saturday morning (April 9). The mission is flying on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
Orion spacecraft: NASA's next-gen capsule to take astronauts beyond Earth orbit
The Orion spacecraft (more formally, the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle) is NASA's vehicle of choice to take astronauts to the moon, a future lunar space station and potentially, on to Mars. The spacecraft has already passed one major flight in space in 2014 and is expected to take on a...
Rocket Lab plans to catch an Electron rocket with a giant helicopter as it returns from putting satellites in space
Space launch provider Rocket Lab plans to catch an Electron rocket using a giant helicopter, as the launch vehicle returns to Earth from space. This will be the first time the firm has attempted a mid-air helicopter capture, and if successful will be the first reusable orbital small launch vehicle.
Nasa’s Mars helicopter wins award and gears up for longest flight yet
Nasa’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter has had a big week. After completing its 24th powered flight on the Red Planet on 3 April, its performance garnered the Ingenuity team at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory a prestigious aerospace award, the Collier Trophy. But the coming days could be even bigger, as Ingenuity prepares to make a record-breaking flight on Mars sometime in the coming days to begin exploring a dry river delta in the Jezero Crater on the Red Planet. Ingenuity is a small — 1.8 kilograms, 48 centimeters tall — twin rotorcraft that landed on Mars with the Perseverance rover on...
The private Ax-1 astronaut mission heralds an exciting new era in spaceflight (op-ed)
Ran Livne is the director-general of the Ramon Foundation (opens in new tab) and the head of the Rakia Mission (opens in new tab). He contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. The upcoming Ax-1 mission is perhaps the beginning of a new era in human spaceflight...
