Aphasia Center Of Acadiana Hosts Dinner And Fundraiser To Educate Community

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aphasia Center of Acadiana hosted a dinner and raffle fundraiser to...

WKTV

Utica Center for Development hosts fundraiser

UTICA, NY – The Utica Center for Development hosted its annual parade day fundraiser for the first time since 2019. Although Saturday’s snowfall might have kept a lot of people away from the event, those that attended had a fun time while raising money for a good cause.
UTICA, NY
FOX 2

Fit Body Boot Camp hosts fundraiser benefitting St. Patrick Center

BALLWIN, Mo. – In an effort to help the unhoused in St. Louis City, and St. Louis county, Fit Body Boot Camp in Ballwin is hosting a fundraiser Saturday morning to help the St. Patrick Center.  Every month, Fit Body Body Boot camp tries to help a different charity – whether it’s a local charity or […]
BALLWIN, MO
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Horizons Center to host W.H.A.T fundraiser at Landfall Country Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Coastal Horizons Center, Inc. announced it will host a fundraiser for Wilmington Health Access for Teens (WHAT) of Coastal Horizons, Power of the Purse, this Wednesday, March 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Landfall. This fundraising event will attract approximately 300 guests and...
WILMINGTON, NC
Henry County Daily Herald

Street Paws hosting 'Build It and They Will Come' spayghetti dinner fundraiser

McDONOUGH — Street Paws is hosting their 7th Annual Spayghetti Dinner fundraiser to benefit rescue animals. The dinner will be held March 26 at the Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 211 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove. Since 2013, Street Paws has rescued neglected animals from the streets, animal controls and owner surrenders, maintained feeding areas for feral cats and dogs, provided pet education and reduced the homeless animal population through their spay and neuter program.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
The Times

LifeChange, Tigard Rotary host African dinner fundraiser April 9

Women at Beaverton's LifeChange Center will cook traditional East African recipes for the April 9 event. The LifeChange Center in Beaverton partnered with the Tigard Breakfast Rotary Club and the Harambee Centre to teach its residents about Kenyan culture and cooking and host a dinner on Saturday, April 9. The LifeChange Center for Women and Children, one of two centers run by the local nonprofit Union Gospel Mission, is a faith-based, transitional recovery community. The center aims to help its residents "heal from past traumas" and "break free" of addiction, abuse and homelessness. The Rotary Club partnered with LifeChange late...
TIGARD, OR
Kenosha News.com

Anderson Arts Center hosting 'Wine Around the World' fundraiser

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features new shows through March 20 showcasing works by Christine Alfery, Women’s Journeys in Fiber group and the Riverbend Carving Club. Also, the arts center is hosting a fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19. "Wine Around...
KENOSHA, WI
KRDO

Deerfield Hills Community Center hosting drive-thru food pantry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Deerfield Hills Community Center will host a drive-through food pantry Friday, March 25th, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free groceries will be offered, by appointment only. Residents can make an appointment for pick up by calling 719-385-5996. The community center is located at 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Post and Courier

DD2 Educational Foundation hosting annual fundraiser

The Dorchester School District 2 Educational Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser at the end of this month to benefit the school district. "The Big Event" is scheduled for March 26 at The Ponds and features "all that is Lowcountry," including seafood, barbeque and beach music, according to information from the DD2 Educational Foundation. Foundation executive director Ralph Hayes said the event will also include an auction.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WUSA

DC chefs host fundraiser dinner for World Central Kitchen

WASHINGTON — Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen continue to bring food to refugees in Ukraine. World Central Kitchen posted video Sunday from on the ground in Kharkiv. Volunteers were there to greet a new truck of food sent from Lviv. From there, they'll distribute the items to restaurants in the area, and prepare meals for families sheltering throughout the city.
CHARITIES
WHSV

Funky’s Skate Center hosting fundraiser for Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Funky’s Skate Center in Harrisonburg is hosting an event to help those in Ukraine Thursday night from 7:30 until 10 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to an organization to help refugees. You can find more information on Funky’s Facebook page.
HARRISONBURG, VA
UpNorthLive.com

Leland community to hold fundraiser for Ukraine

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As the conflict in Europe continues, the northern Michigan community is using art and food to come together to support Ukraine. Staff at the Old Art Building in Leland are preparing for its weekend fundraiser. The fundraiser features local food, live music and an art...
LELAND, MI
Leavenworth Times

LCHS to host annual dinner meeting

The annual dinner meeting of the Leavenworth County Historical Society is scheduled for Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at June’s Northland. Following dinner, the year in review will be given, awards will be presented and a new board of directors will be elected. The program will be offered by Society...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Brunswick News

Helping Hugs for Haiti hosting fundraiser

Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a 501c3 non-profit and mission of St. William Catholic Church, recently announced its annual fundraiser for three rural elementary schools that educate more than 300 students. Locals can help an impoverished child receive an education and a hot, nutritious meal each day. Seventy dollars is...
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA

