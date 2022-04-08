Review: ‘Drive My Car’ receives well earned Oscar recognition

One of the automobile sector’s newest players is making a big bet on the Oscars at a time when many other car manufacturers are staying away from the glitzy event. Lucid Motors, a manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles that believes it can compete with traditional auto companies like Mercedes-Benz, has typically spent most of its TV-advertising money for around sports and news programming. On Sunday, it will sponsor the Oscars, an entertainment program, for the first time, part of a bid to get its name out to a broader audience. Disney’s ABC has been seeking between $1.7 million and $2.2 million for a 30-second ad in the show, according to media buyers and executives, and announced this week it had sold off all its commercial inventory around the event.

