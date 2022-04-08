Route 220 closed in Albany Township, Bradford County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash has closed a portion of Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Monday. Officials say the driver of a tanker truck crashed into a PennDOT truck in New Alexandria. Police say there was entrapment but the driver climbed out on their own. Officials did not have any information on any injuries but did say the driver of the tanker truck was not hauling anything. Route 22 westbound will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO