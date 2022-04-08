ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Route 220 closed in Albany Township, Bradford County

By NCPA Staff
 1 day ago
Montoursville, Pa. – Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 2008 (Marsh Road) to the Sullivan County line in Albany Township, Bradford County...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

