Calling the Pen: The future isn’t now for the Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are honoring some of Baltimore’s bravest for the ceremonial first pitch at Monday’s home opener. The ceremonial first pitch will honor Baltimore Officer Keona Holley, who died after an ambush shooting, and three Baltimore firefighters who lost their lives in a vacant building collapse. Officer Holley died after a week on life support after she was caught in an ambush shooting in Curtis Bay in December. Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died in January after a building on fire partially collapsed with them in it. Officer Holley’s son, Lt. Butrim’s mother-in-law, Lacayo’s brother, and Sadler’s daughter will be in attendance to throw the first pitch, alongside firefighter John McMaster, who was critically injured in the collapse that killed three of his colleagues. The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m., starting with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. The match will be the 30th home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO